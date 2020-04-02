Louisiana Residents Protest Church for Defying Coronavirus Gatherings Ban to Hold Service: ‘God Don’t Like Stupid’

Protests have fastened in opposition to a Louisiana pastor who continues to defy public well being measures right through the COVID-19 pandemic by means of again and again maintaining massive church products and services.

Rev. Tony Spell of the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana was once arrested and issued with more than one misdemeanor fees Tuesday for maintaining products and services regardless of Governor John Bel Edwards issuing orders requiring citizens to keep house and prohibiting gatherings of greater than 10 folks. Services on the church resumed the similar night time Spell was once arrested.

Spell has insisted that parishioners who attend the products and services, that have exceeded 1,000 folks, don’t seem to be in peril since the virus is “politically motivated.” Protesters have lately began to seem outdoor the church, positioned in a suburb of Baton Rouge.

One protester on the Tuesday night time provider held an indication that learn “God don’t like stupid,” whilst every other spoke out in opposition to the massive gatherings by means of aiming a bullhorn at parishioners, in accordance to The Associated Press.

Despite dire warnings that they might be hastening the unfold of illness, quite a few U.S. church buildings have refused to abide by means of bans on massive public gatherings right through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local comic Lance Woolie, who makes use of the title “Lance Knippers,” streamed a are living protest of the church to Facebook on Sunday morning. The video displays Woolie dressed in a makeshift hazmat swimsuit and wielding a bullhorn whilst reciting Bible passages and referring to the church as a “cult.”

“You have doctors telling you to stay home and slow the spread, and you have a pastor that’s like, ‘Let’s get together and celebrate,'” Woolie advised The Livingston Parish News. “I understand the role of the church, but I wanted to make an example.”

In a Wednesday Facebook submit, the pastor stated he can be maintaining a press convention to deal with the placement on Thursday. The briefing is ready to come with a message of improve from former Alabama pass judgement on Roy Moore, who misplaced two campaigns for a U.S. Senate seat after information of his alleged sexual attacks of underage teenagers emerged.

Spell has claimed that he’s being persecuted for being a Christian, insisting that his spiritual rights will have to take priority over issues about transmitting a probably fatal illness.

“It’s not a concern. The virus, we believe, is politically motivated. We hold our religious rights dear and we are going to assemble no matter what someone says,” Spell advised WAFB on March 17.

The pastor additionally claimed that the “anointed handkerchiefs” he gives on the church have the facility to heal more than one illnesses, suggesting that the handkerchiefs is also efficient in opposition to COVID-19.

“Cancers are healed here, people are healed of HIV in these services, and we believe that tonight, we’re also going to pass out anointed handkerchiefs to people who may have a fear, who may have a sickness, and we believe that when those anointed handkerchiefs go, that healing virtue is going to go on them as well,” stated Spell.

Newsweek reached out the Life Tabernacle Church for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.