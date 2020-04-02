Lance Archer Makes In-Ring Debut Wednesday

As we input the month of April, All Elite Wrestling seems to proceed its scorching begin to 2020 because it builds to an eventual Blood and Guts display and Double or Nothing in May.

Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite will glance to perform each as Lance Archer, one of the crucial new signings for AEW, will make his in-ring debut. Archer and his supervisor Jake “The Snake” Roberts have gave the impression on tv the previous couple of weeks to factor a problem to Cody.

Unfortunately, Cody has but to take the problem announcing that Archer hasn’t earned a fit with him but and as an alternative will put him towards any person else. Who will tackle Archer in his first fit on AEW? And will Cody in the end take realize?

All Elite Wrestling made a stunning announcement this week, revealing {that a} 2d singles identify is coming and the primary champion will likely be topped after an eight-man match.

Sammy Guevara, Cody, Darby Allin and Shawn Spears were showed as the primary 4 competition with the second one workforce being introduced later this week.

To get lovers hyped for the beginning of the TNT Championship Tournament, Cody and Darby will workforce up towards Guevara and Spears Wednesday night time in tag workforce motion.

In different Elite information, Kenny Omega will tackle Trent of the Best Friends. Omega is coming off his a hit AAA Mega Championship protection over Sammy Guevara whilst Trent and his workforce were embroiled in a feud with the Death Triangle.

While Best Friends took the loss a few weeks in the past, Trent seems to rebound and select up a powerful singles victory over one part of the AEW Tag Team Champions. With each males coping with factions that need to tear them down, who will pop out of this bout on most sensible?

Fans may even see the legit in-ring debut of the brand new workforce The Natural Nightmares. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall will workforce up towards a thriller tag workforce this night. Will the duo get their first victory as an legit workforce and perhaps transfer up within the standings?

Here’s the entirety that took place at the April 1 version of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite:

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS

Opening Segment

Tony Schiavone and Cody are on observation and announce the opposite 4 contributors of the TNT Championship Tournament.Dustin Rhodes will tackle Kip Sabian and Lance Archer will tackle Colt Cabana.

Kenny Omega vs Trent (with Orange Cassidy and Chuckie T)

Omega wins by the use of pinfall after a One-Winged Angel.The fit ended with lower than one minute left.