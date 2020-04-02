Did Anyone Win the $170 Million Jackpot on Wednesday (Last) Night?

The profitable numbers in remaining night time’s Powerball lottery draw had been 33, 35, 45, 48, and 60, and the Powerball was once 16. The jackpot was once an estimated $170 million with a money choice of $136.eight million, however did any individual win?

Nobody gained the jackpot remaining night time so it has rolled over and is now price an estimated $180 million with a money worth of $144.eight million. Nobody matched 5 numbers to win $1 million both, or $2 million if they’d matched 5 numbers the usage of the Power Play.

Eight other folks matched 4 numbers and the Powerball and gained $50,000 each and every, and two of those avid gamers used the Power Play to double their prizes to $100,000.

More than 200 avid gamers matched 4 numbers and gained $100 each and every and 60 of those avid gamers used the Power Play and doubled their prizes to $200 each and every. Additionally, greater than 460 other folks additionally gained $100 each and every however by means of matching 3 numbers and the Powerball and greater than 100 of those avid gamers gained $200 the usage of the Power Play.

More than 22,000 gained $7 in remaining night time’s Powerball lottery by means of matching both 3 numbers or two numbers and the Powerball. Of those winners, greater than 6,000 avid gamers doubled their prizes to $14 the usage of the Power Play.

A buyer holds Powerball tickets that he bought at Kavanagh Liquors on January 12, 2015, in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of other folks covered up out of doors of Kavanagh Liquors, a shop that has had a number of multi-million buck winners.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Finally, greater than 290,000 avid gamers gained $Four by means of matching both one quantity and the Powerball or simply the Powerball. Of those, greater than 77,000 avid gamers gained $eight the usage of the Power Play.

The subsequent Powerball lottery will happen on Saturday, April 4, when the jackpot might be an estimated $180 million with a money worth of $144.eight million. The closing date for price tag gross sales varies by means of lottery jurisdiction however is generally between an hour and two of the lottery draw.

To take part in the Powerball lottery, acquire a price tag for $2 from a certified lottery store. Choose your numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one quantity from 1 to 26 for the pink Powerball. You can make a selection your numbers on a payslip or have the lottery terminal randomly make a choice your numbers for you.

The Powerball lottery is performed in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The best states that don’t participate in the Powerball lottery are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

As grocery retail outlets is also suffering from keep at house orders, your standard lottery store is also working on limited hours or may well be closed. Additionally, as keep at house orders range by means of state, practice your native govt’s pointers prior to leaving the space unnecessarily.

Some states permit you to acquire lottery tickets on-line, so take a look at along with your state’s lottery website online to look if that is an choice.