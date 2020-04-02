David Hockney is in lockdown at his house in Normandy where he is churning out artwork
David Hockney is in lockdown at his house in Normandy where he is churning out artwork

ARTIST David Hockney is in lockdown at his house in Normandy — where he is churning out the do business from home.

David, 83, has painted a sequence of works of the spring awakening from his lawn in the previous few days.

⚠ Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the most recent information & updates

Artist David Hockney at his house in Normandy with his canine Ruby

His artwork come with a treehouse, daffodils and a planting bucket stuffed with flora.

He is holed up with his canine Ruby and two assistants and stated he sought after to percentage the photographs as a respite from the coronavirus disaster.

David stated: “The only real things in life are food and love in that order, just like our little dog Ruby. I really believe this and the source of art is love. I love life.”

David Hockney painted this treehouse whilst in self-isolation
David, 83, has painted a sequence of works of the spring awakening together with daffodils
Hockney additionally shared this portray of a planting bucket stuffed with flora

