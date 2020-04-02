David Hockney is in lockdown at his house in Normandy where he is churning out artwork
ARTIST David Hockney is in lockdown at his house in Normandy — where he is churning out the do business from home.
David, 83, has painted a sequence of works of the spring awakening from his lawn in the previous few days.
His artwork come with a treehouse, daffodils and a planting bucket stuffed with flora.
He is holed up with his canine Ruby and two assistants and stated he sought after to percentage the photographs as a respite from the coronavirus disaster.
David stated: “The only real things in life are food and love in that order, just like our little dog Ruby. I really believe this and the source of art is love. I love life.”
