Coronavirus: US jobless claims hit 6.6 million as virus spreads

Image copyright

The selection of Americans looking for unemployment advantages has hit a file prime for the second one week in a row as the industrial toll tied to the coronavirus intensifies.

More than 6.6 million folks filed jobless claims within the week ended 28 March, the Department of Labor mentioned.

That is just about double the week previous, which was once additionally a brand new file.

The deepening financial disaster comes as the selection of instances within the US soars to greater than 216,000.

With the dying toll emerging, the White House not too long ago mentioned it might retain the limitations on job to take a look at to gradual the unfold of the virus.

In a Bank of America Global Research file on Thursday, analysts warned the US may see “the deepest recession on record”, as the unemployment charge hits greater than 15% and enlargement falls 10.4%.