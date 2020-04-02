News 

Coronavirus: Nissan extends Sunderland plant production pause

Image copyright

The suspension of production on the Nissan automotive manufacturing facility in Sunderland as a result of coronavirus is to proceed all the way through April, the corporate has mentioned.

The plant, which employs 7,000 other folks, makes the Qashqai, Juke and electrical LEAF fashions.

That production used to be placed on dangle two weeks in the past.

The majority of personnel will likely be furloughed with 80% in their wage paid by means of the federal government and Nissan topping up the remaining.

Last month bosses on the Japanese carmaker mentioned they had been taking into consideration a central authority request to assist manufacture ventilators for the NHS to fight the virus.

The web page, which has been open since 1986, made virtually 350,000 of Britain’s 1.3m automobiles ultimate yr.

