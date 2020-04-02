Coronavirus: Nearly a million universal credit claims in past two weeks

Image copyright

Nearly a million other folks have carried out for universal credit advantages in the past fortnight because the coronavirus pandemic has worsened.

The Department for Work and Pensions mentioned 950,000 a hit programs for the cost had been made between 16 March, when other folks had been prompt to do business from home, and the tip of the month.

The division would usually be expecting 100,000 claims in a two week length.

Officials mentioned they had been operating “flat out” to lend a hand other folks get beef up.

But Labour mentioned the figures had been “truly shocking” and the federal government “must wake up and take action” to lend a hand the thousands and thousands of the ones susceptible to dropping their jobs and the self-employed no longer lined through govt hardship schemes.

The figures display the huge build up in call for at the get advantages device for the reason that govt advised other folks to steer clear of non-essential shuttle and call with others to curb the unfold of the virus.

There used to be a caution on Wednesday that 20% of small companies may just fold in the following month because of the cave in in shopper call for, regardless of remarkable govt intervention to beef up jobs.

‘Pressure on services and products’

Universal credit is a consolidated per thirty days cost for the ones of working-age, which changed a host of earlier advantages together with income-based jobseeker’s allowance, housing get advantages, kid tax credit and dealing tax credit.

In October 2019, there have been 2.6 million universal credit claimants – simply over a 3rd of whom had been in paintings.

What is universal credit? Kuenssberg: New universal credit claims sign financial want

The govt mentioned the convenience device used to be nonetheless “delivering” regardless of the huge build up in call for.

“With such a huge increase in claims there are pressures on our services, but the system is standing up well to these and our dedicated staff are working flat out to get people the support they need,” a spokesperson mentioned.

“We’re taking urgent action to boost capacity – we’ve moved 10,000 existing staff to the help on the front line and we’re recruiting more.”

The surprising and huge build up in the ones signing up is strong proof that the coronavirus disaster is an financial emergency for a very significant slice of the general public, dropping paintings and dropping revenue in techniques they might by no means have expected a few brief weeks in the past.

The numbers of other folks dropping out on paintings may just due to this fact be upper even than this crucial stage. But given the numbers who’ve controlled to check in, there are patently very vital efforts occurring on the DWP to amplify the provider to take a look at to satisfy the size of the desire.

The govt has already stepped in with beef up for the economic system and for staff in ways in which haven’t any fashionable parallel.

In time, there is also questions on whether or not the rustic can actually find the money for to beef up new legions of staff via onerous instances for greater than a brief emergency length.

But at this time, those figures supply pressing proof that best a fortnight after the rustic used to be informed to close up store, there are lots of, many 1000’s, already in financial want.

Since the virus struck, the federal government has made a sequence of adjustments designed to make it more straightforward for the self-employed to say the convenience and to verify they’ll no longer lose out as their profits dry up.

Labour has advised ministers to move a lot additional, announcing the verification procedure for brand new claimants must be sped up and prematurely money advances – to be had for the ones in pressing want – must no longer need to be repaid.

“People need help now,” mentioned shadow paintings and pensions secretary Margaret Greenwood.

“The government should turn advances into non-repayable grants to end the five week wait and make sure people get the support they need quickly at a level that genuinely protects them from poverty.”