Coronavirus: Loan and credit card payments set to be frozen
People suffering with mortgage repayments and overdraft charges amid the coronavirus pandemic will be granted transient aid beneath new proposals.
The Financial Conduct Authority is calling banks to freeze payments on loans and credit playing cards for up to 3 months for the ones going through difficulties.
The City watchdog additionally needs pastime at the first £500 of current overdrafts to be frozen for a length.
The FCA stated the outbreak had brought about an “unprecedented financial shock”.