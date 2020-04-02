Chris Cuomo Says His Coronavirus Fever Was So Bad, He Hallucinated Seeing His Father

CNN host Chris Cuomo skilled hallucinations of his deceased father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, whilst enduring a prime fever because of the results of COVID-19.

Cuomo introduced he had examined certain for the virus on Tuesday. He has persisted broadcasting his display Cuomo Prime Time whilst quarantined in his house basement. On Wednesday evening’s display he described his harrowing enjoy of coping with the virus, which incorporated a sleepless evening punctuated by way of fever-induced hallucinations.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Cuomo mentioned. “I’ve had a fever, you’ve had a fever. But 102, 103, 103 plus… that wouldn’t quit. And it was like somebody was beating me like a pinata. I shivered so much that… I chipped my tooth.”

“I was up all night, I’m telling you, I was hallucinating,” he persisted. “My dad was talking to me. I was seeing people from college, people I hadn’t seen in forever. It was freaky, what I went through last night. And it may happen again tonight.”

CNN host Chris Cuomo pictured outdoor the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on May 2, 2019.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty

Mario Cuomo died in 2015 on the age of 82. He used to be a well-liked determine in Democratic politics for a few years and a well-known face nationally and all over the world, having served 3 consecutive phrases as New York governor from 1983 to 1994.

Chris Cuomo’s older brother Andrew is the present governor of New York. The pair gave the impression in combination to speak about the pandemic on Cuomo Prime Time the evening earlier than the journalist’s analysis. The subsequent day, Andrew paid tribute to his more youthful brother and his option to proceed broadcasting from his basement.

“What a gutsy, courageous thing to do,” the governor mentioned all the way through his day by day COVID-19 briefing. “That’s why he did the show last night: ‘OK, I have coronavirus but here I am, I’m doing my show. I didn’t fall over, I didn’t collapse, it’s not a death sentence.’ Kudos to him. My pop would be proud. I love you, little brother.”

Although the indicators he has been feeling because of the virus may aggravate and he expects tough days forward, Cuomo insisted that he’s doing neatly as a result of his spouse Cristina and their 3 kids have up to now examined unfavorable, with plans to proceed keeping up a strict quarantine till a complete restoration is completed.

“My biggest fear was passing this on to Cristina and the kids,” Cuomo mentioned. “Even though I feel way worse than I did yesterday in terms of symptoms, it’s been a great day. They’re [tested] negative and that is the best thing I’ve ever heard.”

Newsweek reached out to CNN for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.