Can LGBTQ Men Donate Blood During the U.S. Coronavirus Pandemic?

The United states’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revised eligibility necessities for blood donors to inspire participation all the way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a commentary launched Thursday, the company changed earlier tips that beneficial males who’ve had intercourse with males wait 12 months sooner than donating blood, shortening the “deferral” duration to a few months.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges to the U.S. blood supply,” wrote Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, noting the “dramatic reduction in donations due to the implementation of social distancing and the cancellation of blood drives.”

The replace got here a number of days after 17 U.S. senators—together with Tammy Baldwin, Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders—signed a petition urging the FDA’s commissioner to amend its insurance policies concentrated on LGBTQ males. Echoing years of identical criticisms from advocates, their petition condemned the rules and argued towards holding “antiquated and stigmatizing” statutes amid a countrywide well being disaster.

“It is vital that all Americans have access to the health care services they need during this outbreak, and for many individuals, including accident and trauma victims, organ transplant recipients and cancer patients, blood transfusions remain a necessary component of care,” the March 26 petition learn.

California citizens participated in a blood power on March 30 in a while after the Red Cross introduced a “severe” scarcity amid the pandemic.

Mario Tama/Getty

According to the FDA’s Thursday commentary, the adjusted tips will likely be applied instantly and live longer than the period of the new coronavirus pandemic, pending comments from well being services and products suppliers.

Prominent LGBTQ media group GLAAD answered to the lowered deferral duration in a tweet following the advice. While it celebrated the information, GLAAD known as for additional adjustments.

“Victory!” the tweet mentioned first, including that the group will “keep pushing for the ban to be lifted entirely.”

The FDA’s replace additionally loosened blood donation restrictions implemented to girls who’ve had intercourse with LGBTQ males in addition to donors who’ve not too long ago bought tattoos or piercings. For each teams, the new deferral duration is 3 months as an alternative of 12 months.

Thursday’s suggestions introduced new standards for individuals who have not too long ago traveled to malaria-endemic areas (if they’re citizens of nations the place the illness is non-endemic) as neatly. Deferral sessions for the ones prior to now thought to be vulnerable to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease or Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease publicity have moreover been eradicated.

“We expect that the updated guidance and alternative procedures will help increase the number of donations moving forward, while helping to ensure adequate protections for donor health and maintaining a safe blood supply for patients,” the company mentioned.

In its personal press unencumber issued March 17, the Red Cross expressed worry about shortages in blood provide, declaring that almost 2,700 blood drives have been cancelled because of the pandemic and 86,000 fewer samples accumulated consequently.