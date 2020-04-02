Big splash: The world’s largest designer of water parks

Media playback is unsupported in your instrument

In 1980 Geoff Chutter discovered himself “mortgaged to the underside of the nostrils”, and the landlord of a brand spanking new water park.

The then 28-year-old had no earlier enjoy of operating on this planet of large water slides and swimming swimming pools, however he idea it will be extra amusing than proceeding to paintings as an accountant. So he determined to construct his personal.

Geoff had prior to now spent 5 years hired by way of the auditing company KPMG Canada, till sooner or later he got here around the nation’s first water park within the western province of British Columbia.

He used to be despatched there on a piece task, and he used to be right away intrigued. “It had some basic component that I thought was hugely fun,” says Geoff.

“How good would it be to spend your life putting smiles on families’ faces?”

So, impressed, he determined to surrender the day process, take a soar of religion, and open Canada’s 2nd water park. Joining with a trade spouse, he discovered 18 acres of land within the town of Penticton, British Columbia, and built one.

Fast ahead 40 years, and Geoff’s trade – Whitewater West – is as of late the world’s largest designer and producer of water parks.

When he opened that first park again in 1980, Geoff says it used to be “very much house is on the line, savings on the line – modest as they were”. He provides: “In reflection, the only thing more naïve than myself was the Royal Bank of Canada [who gave us the money].”

At the time, the water parks trade used to be in its infancy, with the primary trendy appeal opening in Florida in 1977. So Geoff could not merely purchase in slides, and even practice some already drawn up plans. Instead he needed to design and construct his park from scratch, operating with an engineering company to create the whole lot.

During the park’s inaugural summer season, one thing fortuitous came about. “Four [separate] fellows came by and said ‘Gee, I’d like to do that in my home town. How’d you do it?'” he says.

Geoff ended up signing contracts to construct 4 new parks, 3 in Canada and one in Washington State, in america.

Launching his new endeavour he had soothed his rigidity with the idea that, if the undertaking failed miserably, he at all times had accounting to fall again on.

But using that first wave of luck, he says that he has “frankly never looking back”.

Three years after his park opened, he offered it, divesting utterly from park possession and operations, to as a substitute focal point on waterslide and pool design, engineering, production, and supply.

Today, Whitewater has 600 workers around the globe, and initiatives throughout six continents, from Russia to India, Brazil to america, and Australia to South Africa.

With annual gross sales of $200m (£116m), the company works with everybody from lodges, to amusement park behemoths like Disney, for whom it designed the huge Typhoon Lagoon wave pool in Orlando, Florida.

“We’re the big boys in the industry – we’re the gorillas in the living room, for sure,” says Geoff.

The water parks trade has boomed over the many years, with 30.nine million visiting the highest 20 water parks on this planet by myself in 2018, in line with sector-wide figures. To attempt to keep forward of the curve in an trade at all times searching for larger thrills and contemporary reports, Geoff says that the corporate makes a speciality of innovation.

Teams of designers, architects and engineers paintings at its headquarters in Vancouver, along artists and sculptors, to create the following hottest water slides, and different aqueous points of interest.

While some of Whitewater’s North American competitors have no longer expanded outdoor of america and Canada, Geoff says that he used to be at all times prepared to construct a in reality international presence.

He credit the time he spent in France as a youngster – he attended the American School of Paris from 1966 to 1969 – with making him see the sector “an awful lot smaller”, and that “it’s your oyster”. So he used to be at all times prepared to discover the chances of increasing the corporate international.

“We saw our competition – North American-based – afraid to venture out,” he says. “So we went to Asia, we went to Europe.”

On events, he says the corporate used to be warned by way of sceptics that water parks simply would not paintings in some international locations. In Japan, as an example, the place Whitewater opened its first out of the country mission in 1988, there have been considerations that Japanese ladies could be too frightened about solar publicity to embody a water park.

“Yet to this day our number one attendance day was 68,000 in a park in Tokyo, completely blowing up that theory,” he says.

The trade used to be additionally instructed that modesty considerations would get in the way in which of any luck within the Middle East, however Geoff says that women-only occasions at a park in Dubai are successful.

“A lot of cultures we’ve gone into, we’ve been told ‘Nice idea, but you’re going to fail there’,” says Geoff. “[Yet], those components of water, sun, family, friends – they’re very powerful when they’re together.”

The company now has regional workplaces in Barcelona, Dubai, and Shanghai, and production operations in Turkey, the Philippines and Canada.

Dave Sangree, provide of consulting company Hotel and Leisure Advisors, says that Geoff’s stewardship of Whitewater has been “impressive”.

Turning his consideration to the broader water park trade, Mr Sangree says that it’s anticipated to simply keep growing, particularly in Africa and portions of Asia the place the marketplace isn’t absolutely advanced.

“You have a growing middle-class worldwide, people love to spend time with their children worldwide, and water parks are certainly a fun alternative,” provides Mr Sangree.

Back at Whitewater’s headquarters, Geoff is especially interested by growing and development surf swimming pools.

“I think it’s going to be huge fun to be able to say, surf in Saskatoon, surf in Toronto, and have world-class waves [miles from the ocean],” he says.

It does sound extra stress-free than being an accountant.