Bellevue, Washington Dentist Charged With Arson After Torching Office and PPE

A Washington dentist has been charged with arson after allegedly torching his workplace—containing badly wanted protecting clinical equipment—with lighter fluid after receiving phrase he was once being evicted for now not paying hire, prosecutors mentioned.

Mohammad “Matt” Rafie, 53, was once charged on Thursday with first-degree arson in reference to a chain of fires at his Bellevue, Washington dentist observe lit over two days ultimate week, King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office informed The Daily Beast.

Prosecutors allege Rafie, who ran A to Z Dental on the Bellgrove Medical Park, tried to damage protecting clinical mask and robes by means of environment them alight in his examination and x-ray rooms earlier than he was once because of be evicted, whilst beaten hospitals national had been going through the coronavirus pandemic with a scarcity of provides.

“The defendant’s actions, in this case, reflect a desperate man willing to put others at risk to get what he wants,” King County Deputy Prosecutor Aubony Burns wrote within the possible purpose affidavit acquired by means of The Daily Beast. “Also concerning were the items the defendant used to ignite the fire—medical masks and gowns. A medical professional himself, the defendant’s choice to use these precious items in the middle of a worldwide pandemic adds to the appalling nature of his crimes.”

According to the affidavit, the Bellevue Fire Department was once first referred to as to Rafie’s workplace, which is on the second one ground of a posh that properties 28 other clinical and dental places of work simply earlier than 7:30 p.m. on March 23. Detective firefighters had extinguished 3 small fires throughout the workplace that seemed to be deliberately set. The workplace, the fees state, additionally smelled of accelerants and investigators introduced a probe.

“When he failed at burning his office down on the 23d of this month, he tried again the next day,” Burns wrote.

The subsequent night time, the affidavit says, firefighters had been once more referred to as to A to Z Dental at round five p.m and discovered 5 fires set all over the workplace. Firefighters, who famous a robust scent of lighter-fluid and an opened oxygen tank, additionally discovered a field of clinical provides on hearth in a single nook of the workplace.

“The burnt contents appeared to be medical supplies, including blue paper gowns and medical masks,” the affidavit states.

After the fires had been extinguished, investigators discovered the second one field of clinical robes and mask torched within the heart drawer of a submitting cupboard. A 3rd field of provides was once additionally came upon subsequent to the X-ray room, beside an open canister of oxygen, consistent with the affidavit.

“Despite the quick and valiant efforts of the Bellevue Fire Department a second doctor’s office was damaged, the office directly below the defendant’s office, and was occupied at the time of the arson,” Burns wrote. “He was willing to risk the lives of many in a 3 story occupied building, not once, but twice, to try to burn down his office.”

Prosecutors allege Rafie approached hearth division group of workers and “made statements that he was cleaning his office and dropped the oxygen tank and it caught on fire.”

The dentist was once arrested at round eight p.m, after leaving the scene for over an hour. He mentioned “he didn’t feel well” after investigators spotted a lighter in his silver Mercedes however no cigarettes, the paperwork state.

The fees state that, all over the two-day investigation, government realized Rafie was once at the back of on hire for the ultimate 3 months and was once within the technique of being evicted after being on the clinical park since 2017.

“[The building manager’s] were currently in the process of having him evicted since he hasn’t paid rent since last December 2019,” the affidavit states, noting that the construction were granted a “3-day notice to pay rent or vacate” however was once now not positive if Rafie had won the file.

Upon getting a seek warrant for Rafie’s house, government came upon a suitcase filled with garments that smelled of accelerant. A bomb-sniffing canine additionally discovered accelerants in each and every room of the dentist’s workplace and the bins of clinical provides that were destroyed within the fires, the affidavit states.

In the examination room, investigators additionally discovered a “5-gallon cooler jug” they consider was once used to move the accelerant all over the workplace, a butane lighter, and two empty “large soap containers.”

“Documents inside the dental office indicate Dr. Rafie was in financial difficulty. This was also demonstrated through his failure to pay rent for several months for his office space. Other documents were previously found at his residence that indicate Dr. Rafie is an avid gambler at casinos,” the affidavit states. “The follow-up investigation will determine if this information [is] relevant and leads to further evidence and/or motive for the fire.”

Investigators additionally be aware this isn’t Rafie’s first legal offense. The dentist was once convicted in 2007 of paying “a 16-year-old girl to have sex with him,” and was once additionally charged with home violence 8 years. He additionally was once convicted of destroying belongings in 2001.

The affidavit states that Rafie was once additionally investigated for the same failed arson-related incident in his former workplace in 2017. The hearth, which took place on Rafie’s ultimate day at his former workplace, remains to be below evaluation.

“Accelerants that included gasoline and paint thinner had been poured throughout the office. The windows were broken, holes were punched into the drywall and wine bottles were smashed in several places,” the affidavit states of the 2017 incident, the place the construction didn’t catch on hearth. “Burnt paper was found near the gasoline and a butane canister expelling gas was nearby.”

Rafie, who has since posted a $100,000 bail, didn’t in an instant reply to The Daily Beast’s request for remark.