All You Need To Know About ‘La Casa de Papel’ Season 4

Just over 8 months after Money Heist lovers left The Professor (Álvaro Morte) mentioning all-out warfare at the police, Part 4 of the Spanish drama will pick out proper up from the dramatic cliffhanger. Season 4 of the Netflix display, in the beginning titled La Casa de Papel, shall be launched this week, and its plot synopsis and trailer guarantees quite a few drama for the forged.

When is Money Heist Part 4 launched on Netflix?

The air date for La Casa de Papel Season 4 is Friday, April 3, when 8 episodes shall be launched suddenly onto Netflix. As with nearly all of Netflix’s releases, those instalments shall be launched at one minute previous middle of the night PT.

When the episodes air for your nation depends upon the time distinction between the west coast of the usA. In the sequence’ local Spain, for instance, the episodes shall be to be had at 9:01 a.m.

Who is within the forged of Money Heist Part 4?

‘Money Heist’ Season 4 shall be launched on Netflix this April

Netflix

The most up-to-date La Casa de Papel trailer published that the next stars shall be again:

Úrsula Corberó as TokyoÁlvaro Morte as The ProfessorItziar Ituño as LisbonMiguel Herrán as RioJaime Lorente as DenverEsther Acebo as StockholmDarko Peric as HelsinkiRodrigo De l. a. Serna as PalermoAlba Flores as NairobiPedro Alonso as Berlin

These latter two might wonder Money Heist lovers, as they noticed Berlin die in Season 2, whilst Nairobi ended Season Three shot by way of police. However, it’s believed that the previous will seem in flashback, whilst the latter spends a minimum of the primary episode combating for lifestyles.

What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2020? Here’s a Full List of Releases

Read extra

What will occur in Money Heist Part 4?

The reliable Netflix synopsis reads: “La Casa de Papel Part 4 begins in chaos: The Professor thinks that Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) has been executed, Rio (Miguel Herrán) and Tokyo Úrsula Corberó) have blown up an army tank and Nairobi (Alba Flores) is struggling between life and death. The gang is going through one of its toughest moments and the rise of an enemy among its ranks will put the heist in serious danger.”

The first trailer incorporated the caption “let the chaos begin,” suggesting the brand new season shall be doubling down on Part 3, the place the group created mass disturbances by way of shedding cash over Madrid.

The new season additionally guarantees a violent war of words between the robbers and the police. After The Professor is falsely ended in consider the police negotiator has killed his lover, he announces “all-out war” at the police—an all-out warfare we can most probably see in Season 4.

Money Heist Part 4 is launched on Friday, April Three on Netflix.