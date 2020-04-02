After Arrest for Breaking Coronavirus Rules, Florida Pastor Rodney Howard Browne Cancels Services

The debatable Florida pastor arrested this week for keeping huge products and services in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic stated Wednesday he’s going to now not do it once more this weekend.

“I actually have no choice at this juncture but to shut the church down this Sunday,” Rodney Howard-Browne of The River at Tampa Bay stated on his livestream call-in display.

“I have to do this to protect the congregation—not from the virus but from a tyrannical government.”

Howard-Browne—who simply two weeks in the past declared the church would “never close”—used to be charged with two misdemeanors on Monday after he didn’t heed warnings by means of the Hillsborough County sheriff.

Howard-Browne saved his fans guessing for two days about whether or not he would chance re-arrest by means of inviting them to pack into the church, the place he claims he put in machines to forestall them from being inflamed.

But on his Wednesday display, he in spite of everything published that he had close down the construction on Monday and would now not reopen it, announcing he didn’t need church group of workers or participants to be arrested and floating the insane concept that an intruder inflamed with coronavirus may display as much as a provider and take a look at to make his devoted in poor health.

“I’m not caving,” stated Howard-Browne, who’s loose on $500 bail.

In his sermons and his on-line display, Howard-Browne has been flogging serpentine conspiracy theories in regards to the novel coronavirus—claiming it’s a bioweapon created by means of China to spoil the U.S. financial system, that trying out for it does now not paintings, and that any vaccine can be a sham.

“The World Health Organization has come in and is using a pandemic to take over not just America, but the whole of the world,” he blustered on his Tuesday evening display.

He claims the state order barring huge gatherings doesn’t observe to the church as a result of he considers it an “essential service” and that it infringes on freedom of faith.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister stated previous this week that his motivation used to be saving lives.

“His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk, and thousands of residents who may interact with them this week, in danger,” Chronister stated at a press convention pronouncing Howard-Browne’s arrest.

The sheriff famous the The River church can have simply live-streamed the provider to its 4,000 participants, like many different non secular establishments are doing.

“I believe there’s nothing more important than faith during a time like this,” Chronister stated. “And as a sheriff’s office we would never impede someone’s ability to lean on their religious beliefs as a means of comfort. But practicing those beliefs has to be done safely.”