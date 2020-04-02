5 Songs to Celebrate the Life of the Fountains of Wayne Frontman

Adam Schlesinger, the co-founder of the band Fountains of Wayne, died Wednesday morning due to coronavirus headaches, in accordance to Variety.

Though Fountains of Wayne used to be maximum identified for the hit unmarried “Stacy’s Mom,” Schlesinger used to be additionally an Emmy-winning songwriter for the CW musical comedy collection Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He gained an Oscar nomination for writing the identify track to That Thing You Do, directed via Tom Hanks, in addition to two Tony nominations for his paintings on the musical adaptation of John Waters’ movie Cry-Baby in 2008. In addition to his songwriting, Schlesinger produced recordings for such musical artists as The Monkees, Dashboard Confessional, They Might Be Giants and Robert Plant.

Schlesinger used to be hospitalized final week after being uncovered to COVID-19, the illness led to via the novel coronavirus. It used to be reported that his situation used to be bettering on Tuesday, and his circle of relatives advised Billboard at the time that they have been “cautiously optimistic” that he would totally get well.

To have fun his lifestyles, Newsweek has compiled an inventory of 5 of his highest songs.

5 of Adam Schlesinger’s Best Songs

1. Fountains of Wayne – “Denise”

“Denise,” the lead unmarried from the 2nd Fountains of Wayne LP, 1999’s Utopia Parkway, is an ideal bit of synth-driven power-pop. The track is a parody of songs about a fantastic girl, layered with ridiculous-yet-clever rhymes like “She drives a lavender Lexus / She lives in Queens but her dad lives in Texas,” blended with a catchily empty refrain primarily based round the word “Do you love me Denise?” layered with “Sha-la-la-la-la”s and “whoa-ohs.” Despite being a spoof of varieties, the track works as its personal best pop confection.

2. Michael Hyatt – “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal”

Adam Schlesinger used to be the Executive Music Producer for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the CW musical comedy starring Rachel Bloom. He wrote or co-wrote just about each and every track for the collection, and earned a bunch of Emmy nominations for his paintings. “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal,” from the collection’ ultimate season, written with Bloom and Jack Dolgen, on the other hand, gained Schlesinger the Emmy—and as well as to being an excellent track about taking care of your individual psychological well being, it is a display song masterfully sung via Michael Hyatt, who performs therapist Dr. Akopian in the collection.

3. The Wonders – “That Thing You Do”

Though The Wonders, stars of Tom Hanks’ That Thing You Do, were not an actual band, they did have an actual hit in the track’s identify monitor. The track used to be written via Schlesinger, incomes him nominations for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. Though Schlesinger wrote the monitor, he does not sing lead; the voice of fictional Wonders lead singer Jimmy Mattingly II used to be supplied via rock singer and songwriter Mike Viola. Schlesinger does supply team spirit vocals, on the other hand.

4. Fountains of Wayne – “Yolanda Hayes”

Taken from the penultimate Fountains of Wayne album, Traffic and Weather, “Yolanda Hayes” is the bounciest, maximum Beatle-esque track about going to the DMV ever written. The narrator of the track describes his weigh down on the titular clerk, questioning “has anybody really tried / to cross that line, to get inside.” But not like maximum track crushes, “Yolanda Hayes” helps to keep the track obscure as to whether or not or now not the weigh down is requited—however the track’s ultimate strains give a hopeful trace: “I hit her with my very best pickup line / She puts down my file, stares at me a while / And I swear I see her crack a little smile.”

5. Tinted Windows – “Kind of a Girl”

Outside of Fountains of Wayne and writing for TV, theater and movie, Schlesinger had a bunch of facet tasks, together with Tinted Windows. The power-pop supergroup featured Schlesinger as lead songwriter and bassist, the Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha on guitar, Hanson’s Taylor Hanson on lead vocals and Cheap Trick’s Bun E. Carlos on drums. Though the document wasn’t a large hit, and the team handiest recorded one album, the lead unmarried, “Kind of a Girl” is the type of best power-pop that Schlesinger excelled at.