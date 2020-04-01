It wasn’t simple getting Bernie Sanders to look on The View on Wednesday morning. Technical difficulties together with his reside feed from Burlington, Vermont led to the display to chop him off after which take a look at once more later. By the finish of the interview, he can have needed he had bailed altogether.

Once they were given him again on-line, the hosts spent the first section asking the senator how he would deal with the coronavirus pandemic if he have been president. At one level, Sunny Hostin questioned aloud if he used to be “using” the disaster to push his Medicare for All plan.

But issues were given even spicier all over the 2d section when Whoopi Goldberg, who has been a relatively transparent Joe Biden supporter from the starting of the 2020 number one, requested Sanders to give an explanation for why he hasn’t dropped out but.

“I have to ask you this question now because I have been watching to see what you were going to do, and I’m told that you intend to stay in this race for president because you believe there is a path to victory,” Goldberg stated. “I want to know what that path is because this feels a little bit like it did when you didn’t come out when Hillary Clinton was clearly the person folks were going for.”

As he began to protest, she requested, “Can you explain why you’re still in the race and what this path is that you see?”

“That’s not quite accurate,” Sanders responded. “I worked as hard as I could for Hillary Clinton.”

When he began to put out what he sees as his trail to the nomination, Goldberg interrupted him. “Just so we’re clear, you worked for Hillary,” she stated, “but it took you a very, very long time to hop in, and your people also, it took a very long time for them to hop in.” In flip, Sanders stated he doesn’t “accept that characterization,” main the moderator to copy her unique query extra bluntly: “Why are you still in the race?”

“Last I heard, people in a democracy have a right to vote, and they have a right to vote for the agenda that they think can work for America, especially in this very, very difficult moment,” Sanders stated. “We are assessing our campaign, as a matter of fact, where we want to go forward, but people in a democracy do have a right to vote. And right now in this unprecedented moment in American history, I think we need to have a very serious look at how we need to go forward.”

As the senator started to give an explanation for the stimulus package deal that he’s these days crafting to assist operating Americans, Goldberg requested him if it wouldn’t be “smarter” for him to concentrate on that as an alternative of splitting his time with a presidential marketing campaign.

“Well, we are doing it, believe me,” Sanders stated. “I’m sitting in my house right now. I’m not holding a rally in Wisconsin because of the nature of campaigns.”

Goldberg interrupted him all over again a couple of seconds later to invite, “So your plan is to stay in, yes?”

“Well, for the fourth time,” the exasperated senator responded, “we are assessing the campaign.”