Who Will Win This Weekend?

There are championship fits, grudge fits or even a combat going down throughout the Firefly Fun House.

Read on for Phil and Rocco’s predictions for every fit all the way through this weekend’s CombatMania 36. The card is matter to modify as there are reviews of wrestlers pulling out of the development, however we are doing our very best to provide our skilled perception at the tournament regardless.

WWE

BROCK LESNAR (c) vs DREW MCINTYRE – WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Brock Lesnar fits at CombatMania are exhausting to are expecting. When it is logical for him to drop the name, find it irresistible used to be with Roman Reigns two years in the past, he did not. By that very same token, when he can have retained towards Seth Rollins final yr he did not.

Drew McIntyre has a whole lot of momentum in the back of him after successful the Royal Rumble, and it kind of feels the entrance place of job likes him. Lesnar himself is doing the whole thing he can to get him over with the enthusiasts.

It’s Drew’s time, in line with Phil and Rocco.

Here’s Rocco’s take: “Drew McIntyre. I’d rather see this happen with a large audience, but it’s this dude’s time. I definitely want to see him with the strap on him. What a long story to tell to get to this point.”

Phil – McIntyre

Rocco – McIntyre

WWE

RHEA RIPLEY (c) vs CHARLOTTE FLAIR – NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

This is the primary time the NXT Women’s Championship is being defended at CombatMania, and present champ Rhea Ripley has her paintings minimize out for her as she takes on Charlotte. The multi-time champion has held the NXT Women’s Championship up to now and has been at the largest degree in WWE ahead of, so she has the benefit there.

Despite that, Phil feels a win over Charlotte at ‘Mania would make stronger Rhea’s credentials and the status of NXT.

Here’s Rocco’s take: “Charlotte Flair because she’s the Queen, and it would be awesome to have her back in NXT for a while, restoring some class to the joint.”

Phil – Rhea Ripley

Rocco – Charlotte

WWE

GOLDBERG (c) vs TBD – WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Roman Reigns has showed he’s pulling out of his fit for well being causes, and WWE has but to announce his alternative. While reviews say it is Braun Strowman, we would possibly not know needless to say till Friday.

This Goldberg run used to be at all times intended to be temporary (and to get Roman over). Now that the plans have modified, Rocco feels Bill will retain. Phil believes the WWE will pull the cause with Roman’s alternative, and that’s the reason who Reigns will feud for down the road.

Here’s Rocco’s take: “Sadly, I don’t see Braun winning it if this is the direction they go in. It would have been Roman, but now I think Goldberg will retain.”

Phil – TBD (Likely Braun)

Rocco – Goldberg

WWE

BECKY LYNCH (c) vs SHAYNA BASZLER – RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

This is a fit that had a peculiar construct, however, at its core, it is a combat between the often-cocky champion and the hungry challenger.

Lynch has been a dominant and entertaining champion since she gained the name finally yr’s ‘Mania, however Phil believes that is Shayna’s time to change into the following dominant champion and somebody the remainder of the department can chase.

Rocco sees the placement otherwise.

Here’s Rocco’s take: “Lynch. Baszler is not ready, in my opinion, to be champ on the main brand. Her mic work needs much improvement. Becky is the star right now.”

Phil – Shayna Baszler

Rocco – Becky Lynch

WWE

BAYLEY (c) vs SASHA BANKS vs TAMINA vs NAOMI vs LACEY EVANS – SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Bayley’s run with the name, whilst lengthy, has now not been as dominant as Lynch’s stint on RAW. She’ll now need to compete towards 4 different ladies, together with her very best good friend Sasha Banks, at ‘Mania.

There are 5 possible victors to return out of this fit with the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and Rocco believes a name alternate is coming.

Here’s Rocco’s take: “This is a good one as I think Bayley needs to lose, but I also don’t have a problem with her retaining. It will prob set up something between her and Sasha for sure. I would love for Naomi to get it, but I also don’t think the fans are into her as much as they used to be. I will say Sasha as much as I hate to do so.”

Phil is having a tougher time opting for. WWE has now not been shy about its love for Lacey Evans, and this may be an enchanting time to in any case put the name on her. However, Phil feels it is too quickly. He’ll select Bayley, which is able to propel her program with Sasha.

Phil – Bayley

Rocco – Sasha Banks

KABUKI WARRIORS (c) vs ALEXA BLISS AND NIKKI CROSS – WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

The Women’s Tag Team titles had been most commonly forgotten within the WWE panorama, however it is going to be defended at ‘Mania.

Phil believes it is time for the Kabuki Warriors to drop them and let Kairi and Asuka be full-time singles stars. Rocco has a distinct outlook.

Here’s Rocco’s take: “Kabuki Warriors. I don’t really care either way, but Asuka is over right now, and they have been doing her dirty lately.”

Phil – Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Rocco – Kabuki Warriors

STREET PROFITS (c) vs ANGEL GARZA AND AUSTIN THEORY – RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

What used to be firstly Garza and Andrade taking at the Street Profits has been modified with the damage to the USA Champion.

If Andrade used to be wholesome and on this fit Phil could be vulnerable to position the titles on him and Garza, however he and Rocco do not see that taking place now.

Here’s Rocco’s take: “Street Profits against that made up jobber team. I don’t care about this match at all.”

Phil – Street Profits

Rocco – Street Profits

MIZ/MORRISON (c) vs THE USOS – SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM LADDER MATCH

This is some other fit that is reportedly being modified. The Miz is reportedly ill and would possibly not make his fit at CombatMania. While we look ahead to the reputable announcement of what the fit for the SmackDown Tag Team titles can be, each Rocco and Phil see Miz and Morrison conserving.

Here’s Rocco’s take: “I think Miz and Morrison will retain. I’d like to see them have a dominant title run. I feel like the other guys don’t really need titles right now.”

Phil – Miz/Morrison

Rocco – Miz/Morrison

SAMI ZAYN (c) vs DANIEL BRYAN – INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

On paper this fit may just, and will have to, rule. Unfortunately Sami Zayn, regardless of being the Intercontinental Champion, hasn’t in reality wrestled shortly.

Bryan and Gulak has been a revelation for each males, and Rocco and Phil wish to see that tale proceed. That will occur with Sami conserving.

Here’s Rocco’s take: “Gotta say Sami, as much as I want DB and love him with Gulak. But Sami has Shin and Cesaro so….maybe this is where we see Chad Gable join them?”

Phil – Sami

Rocco – Sami

EDGE vs RANDY ORTON – LAST MAN STANDING MATCH

This is Edge’s first fit in 9 years towards a veteran who can take a loss at CombatMania. This one is a no brainer.

Phil – Edge

Rocco – Edge

KING CORBIN vs ELIAS

In a fit made by means of CombatMania 36 host, Rob Gronkowski (sure, in reality), Elias and King Corbin will take their grudge fit into the weekend.

Corbin has had the higher hand not too long ago, however he has additionally been taking a large number of losses in recent times. A powerful win at CombatMania can do the King wonders post-Mania, and that’s the reason who each Phil and Rocco are taking.

Here’s Rocco’s take: “Going with King Corbin because he’s my new heel, and I am putting all my eggs in his basket.”

Phil – King Corbin

Rocco – King Corbin

OTIS vs DOLPH ZIGGLER

In a fit that can have the most productive construct, Otis will tackle Ziggler with Mandy Rose ringside.

Otis has been at the shedding result in fits and in love not too long ago, so, for the feel-good second of CombatMania 36, each Phil and Rocco wish to see the member of Heavy Machinery win.

Phil – Otis

Rocco – Otis

“THE FIEND” BRAY WYATT vs JOHN CENA – FIREFLY FUN HOUSE MATCH

This is a fit years within the making. Cena is coming again for an impromptu bout towards an outdated rival. With “Big Match” John having one foot in Hollywood on a full-time foundation, it is time for Cena to position Wyatt over giant time.

Phil – “The Fiend”

Rocco – “The Fiend”

THE UNDERTAKER vs AJ STYLES – BONEYARD MATCH

The Undertaker is on a CombatMania card as soon as once more, however this time towards AJ Styles. Styles will most probably have his friends Gallows and Anderson with him on this Boneyard fit, however can they triumph over “The Phenom?”

Rocco and Phil each say, no.

Phil – Undertaker

Rocco – Undertaker

WWE

KEVIN OWENS vs SETH ROLLINS

This fit might can scouse borrow the display. Rollins and Owens will in any case cross one-on-one at CombatMania for the “soul” of Monday Night RAW.

Rollins has a large number of momentum heading into CombatMania, however Phil believes that is the place Kevin Owens gets his “WrestelMania Moment” to knock the “Monday Night Messiah” down a peg.

Rocco sees it taking place otherwise. Here’s Rocco’s take: “Seth Rollins. I would prefer KO, but I don’t see the point in him winning. Seth needs it to really establish dominance.”

Phil – Kevin Owens

Rocco – Seth Rollins

WWE

ALEISTER BLACK vs BOBBY LASHLEY

This fit could also be canceled, however it is nonetheless being marketed. Lashley and Black are set to head one-on-one at CombatMania.

There’s no tale in the back of it, however each males can ship an entertaining fit. If this fit nonetheless occurs, each Phil and Rocco see Alesiter Black going over.

Phil – Aleister Black

Rocco – Aleister Black

CombatMania 36 is scheduled for Saturday April five and Sunday, April 6.

What do you bring to mind our alternatives? What are your predictions? Let us know within the feedback phase.