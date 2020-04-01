World 

Where’s Mike Bloomberg? Billionaire Bails After Vanity Presidential Run Ends.

It seems that the party-jumping previous wealthy man with a cushy spot for strongmen, a love of nondisclosure agreements and a addiction of naming issues after himself, who after all pulled the cause on a presidential run after a number of cycles of publicly flirting with the speculation however by no means in fact doing it, wasn’t so devoted. 

Whodathunkit?

I’m speaking, after all, about 78-year-old Michael Bloomberg, who’s long past on for many years about giving his more or less $60 billion to worthy reasons however then took his fortune and walked away after his 100-day, billion-dollar vainness marketing campaign for the Democratic nomination fell flat all over the place apart from American Samoa. 

