Wannabe Romeo poses 'nude' surrounded by stockpile of loo rolls in bid to get a Tinder date
Wannabe Romeo poses 'nude' surrounded by stockpile of loo rolls in bid to get a Tinder date

A WANNABE Romeo has posed “nude” along with his stockpile of loo rolls in a bid to get a Tinder date.

Jameson MacInnis, 40, says he took the pictures for a laugh — and has no longer but had any romantic provides.

The IT employee from Connecticut, USA stated: “I used to be bored out of my thoughts.

“I’m dressed in boxers however you’ll be able to’t see them.

“I even have a bidet.

“If the paper doesn’t convey the women to the backyard, perhaps my bidet will.”

The IT employee, from Bristol, Connecticut, USA, stated he took the images to make other folks snort all over this difficult time however unfortunately he has no longer but matched with any possible companions.

Jameson stated: “Honestly I simply need to make other folks snort.

“I am hoping anyone simply appears to be like at them.

“Ironically I haven’t matched with anyone on Tinder so people clearly don’t know a good thing when they see it.”

Jameson, who additionally hosts a podcast known as the Gen X Guide To The Universe, stated that even if he was once swiping on Tinder, he would no longer join up in individual with a date at this time due to social distancing tips.

MacInnis stated he took the images for a laugh amid the coronavirus outbreak
The IT knowledgeable has but no longer gained any romantic provides but
