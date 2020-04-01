Ultraviolet Baths, Disinfecting Saunas, and How Science Is Saving Docs by Saving Their Gear

The health-care employees at the entrance traces of the combat towards COVID-19 are pleading for extra mask and protecting tools to avoid wasting them from the virus. Companies are cranking up manufacturing however there’s nonetheless now not sufficient to head round but.

Fortunately, researchers in Ohio and Nebraska have get a hold of new techniques to let docs and nurses safely reuse the tools they’ve with new disinfection procedures. One makes use of a vapor type of hydrogen peroxide to kill any lingering COVID-19, and some other bathes them in virus-frying ultraviolet radiation. So how do those techniques paintings and what number of mask can they blank up?

