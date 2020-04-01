Tuesday Jackpot was $113 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 03/31/20 was for $113 million, and the numbers had been drawn on Tuesday. Here are the numbers:

First Five: 08-17-51-57-70Mega Ball: 02Megaplier: 4x

Tuesday evening’s 03/31/20 jackpot was for $113 million, with a cash-value choice of $90.Three million. The overall jackpot can have greater relying at the selection of tickets offered across the nation previous to the drawing.

The profitable numbers on Friday (03/27/20) for the $107 million jackpot have been: 03-25-28-50-60 with a Mega Ball of 01. The Megaplier was 4x.

There was no grand prize winner from Friday’s drawing, however there was one price tag offered in Connecticut that matched the primary 5 white balls for the sport’s 2nd prize of $1 million. Had the megaplier been bought for an additional $1, then the second one prize would had been value $four million.

There have been six tickets offered national on Friday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 1/3 prize. Two of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1, which made their third-prize winnings value $40,000 every.

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner was Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price tag offered in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner sooner than that was Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price tag offered in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price tag was offered on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from close by Leander got here ahead to say that prize, however they wanted to stay nameless.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets offered in Texas all over January 2020. Neither of the tickets have been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for every recreation within the new yr.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each Tuesday and Friday evening, and it’s considered one of America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 in keeping with line, and odds of profitable with a $2 Mega Millions price tag are one in 303 million. For additional info on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, talk over with its web page.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it normally begins at $40 million, however the minimal jackpot has been diminished to $20 million all over the coronavirus pandemic. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball web page for more info, or to test previous profitable numbers.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots to this point:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL