Trump Warns of ‘Very, Very Painful’ Next Two Weeks

Just days after predicting a handy guide a rough leap again from the coronavirus pandemic and claiming the “light at the end of the tunnel” was once already in sight, President Donald Trump on Tuesday modified direction and warned of a “very, very painful” following few weeks.

“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead,” Trump said at a briefing where the White House unveiled potential death toll numbers from the pandemic. “We’re going to go through a very tough two weeks. And then hopefully, as the experts are predicting, as I think a lot of us are predicting after having studied it so hard, you’re going to start seeing some real light at the end of the tunnel. But this is going to be a very painful, very, very painful two weeks.”

The president’s feedback got here all over a briefing the place well being officers laid out the predictive fashions used to resolve what number of fatalities the rustic may just face relying at the measures taken to comprise the virus. Trump mentioned it was once “sobering” to peer the projection of 100,000 other folks succumbing to the virus, “and that’s a minimum.”

Just over per week in the past, Trump started calling for re-opening the rustic in time for Easter. The April 12 timeframe instantly gave the impression overly constructive, and governors coping with the virus of their respective states driven again on this sort of pledge. By Sunday, the president had sponsored clear of that imaginative and prescient and emphasised grave issues about what the United States will face within the subsequent two weeks.

At different instances all over Tuesday’s briefing, Trump contemplated what would have took place if the rustic hadn’t finished the rest to struggle the virus, noting that some other folks even with nice ‘not unusual sense” had sought after to only “ride it out.” If that were the case, the president predicted a possible 2.2 million other folks death in a brief span.

“Now, I don’t think that would have been possible because you would have had people dying all over the place,” Trump said. “This would not have been a normal life. How many people have even seen anybody die? You would have seen people dying on airplanes. You would have been seeing people dying in hotel lobbies. You would have seen death all over.”

Trump additionally emphasised that the virus is “not the flu,” regardless of his personal consistent comparisons to the flu when discussing the pandemic a little bit over a week in the past.

“We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu,” Trump mentioned all over a digital Fox News the town corridor on March 24. “We don’t turn the country off. Every year.”

On Tuesday, the president’s tone had dramatically shifted..

“But it’s not the flu,” Trump said. “It’s vicious.”

Before the briefing was once over, Trump’s caution concerning the subsequent two weeks had grown to a few weeks.

“This could be a hell of a bad two weeks,” Trump said. “This is going to be a very bad two, and maybe even three weeks. This is going to be three weeks like we haven’t seen before.”