Trump Literally Laughed At How He Can Game The Press With His ‘New Tone’

As night time fell on Tuesday, Donald Trump did what he’s completed nearly each day for the previous few weeks: he went to the White House briefing room to speak to collected newshounds concerning the coronavirus. Only, this time, issues have been atmospherically other. The president wasn’t dismissive of the pandemic. He wasn’t overly self-congratulatory. He didn’t communicate concerning the nation going again to paintings in a couple of weeks.

Instead, he used to be typically somber or even dour, acknowledging that below best-case situations the rustic would most likely enjoy greater than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Afterwards, the clicking famous the adaptation in “tone,” with a number of pundits and newshounds speculating that the gravity of the instant used to be in spite of everything weighing at the guy within the Oval Office. And Trump, 3 aides and allies inform The Daily Beast, nearly usually famous the reward he gained from them for his extra “presidential” track.