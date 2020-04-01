The man who grew his own Amazon rainforest
A nook of the Amazon that have been cleared and used as farmland has been restored to rainforest.
The man who owns it, Omar Tello, gave up his process as an accountant and spent 40 years recreating a patch of pristine wooded area in Ecuador, stretching only a few hundred metres in each and every route.
He’s seeking to inspire different landowners to do the similar, so they are able to flip the tide of deforestation.
A video for People Fixing the World by way of Daniel Gordon
Drone pictures by way of Felix Frank