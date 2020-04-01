Tension Between Taylor and Brandon Rises in Exclusive ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 10 Sneak Peek

It turns out that Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid simply cannot break out marital doom on Married at First Sight Season 10.

Although the couple get on well after they first met at their marriage ceremony, in the weeks since, their dating has suffered numerous rocky moments, from Brandon’s explosive meltdown and risky conduct against manufacturers all through their reunion to miscommunication after they arrived in their new shared house.

Taylor Dunklin seems on “Married at First Sight” on Lifetime. A brand new Season 10 episode will debut on April 1, 2020.

Courtesy of Lifetime

However, at the ultimate episode of the Lifetime fact sequence, the couple looked to be headed backpedal a trail of marital bliss after Married at First Sight dating professional and counselor Dr. Viviana Coles prompt them to play a different card sport that concerned about verbal compliments and affection. Feeling the warmth of the instant, the newlyweds determined to recommit themselves to the marital experiment, and Taylor even let Brandon sleep in the mattress.

Unfortunately, their marital bliss may not ultimate lengthy. On the approaching episode of Married at First Sight, set to air on Wednesday, Taylor and Brandon might be again at odds as they get ready to sign up for the opposite Season 10 {couples} on a wedding retreat.

In an episode 14 sneak peek (underneath) unique to Newsweek, Taylor and Brandon skilled a dreadfully awkward automotive journey on their option to the couple’s retreat. It all begins when Brandon makes a decision to take a sleep all through the lengthy adventure as a substitute of speaking about what is bothering him.

“I know that we need to talk, but I’m not ready. So I thought it would be a great idea for me to go to sleep,” Brandon stated all through a confessional video.

By now, it is beautiful glaring when Brandon is in a temper, and Taylor choices up on it in an instant. According to her, he could also be disillusioned that she determined to move hang around the evening prior to the retreat. But it is somebody’s bet as to what he is in truth mad about taking into consideration the truth that he may not discuss it, and Taylor’s compelled to benefit from the journey in silence.

“The ride up is just not everything I thought it would be. I’m really hoping that this is not about me going out because he didn’t say that he was upset or anything. But if you really are, then open up. Speak your peace. Spit it out, but he doesn’t. He puts in his headphones and goes to sleep. And he doesn’t talk to me,” Taylor stated in a confessional video.

The Season 10 {couples} are inching nearer towards choice day, and quickly Taylor and Brandon should resolve whether or not or no longer they’re going to stay married. If you have been maintaining with the pair’s real-life drama, then you definitely already can have an concept as to what destiny their long term holds (we may not spill it right here if you have not). Nonetheless, there are surely a couple of extra rocky moments to get thru first, and the couple’s retreat is only one of them.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime on Wednesday nights at eight p.m. ET.