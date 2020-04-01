SiriusXM offers free access to all as coronavirus pandemic continues





SiriusXM is shedding its subscription charges to give folks some other leisure possibility as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold. The satellite tv for pc radio carrier will be offering free access to its complete lineup of channels via May 15, Howard Stern introduced all the way through his morning display Tuesday.

The resolution will deliver greater than 300 channels to people who find themselves training social distancing and staying of their properties. Access will come by the use of the SiriusXM app and at SiriusXM.com/streamfree.

“With so many people asked to stay at home…we hope it’s a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels,” stated Jim Meyer, SiriusXM CEO, in a commentary.

SiriusXM is considered one of a number of leisure services and products this is making its content material to be had for free all the way through the outbreak. CBS All Access is providing a month free to nonsubscribers who use the coupon code “GIFT.” And Sling TV is providing 14 days for free.

The strikes are greater than philanthropic. Music-streaming services and products have observed a drop in listeners for the reason that coronavirus disaster started, as folks aren’t commuting, and bars and eating places are closed. During the week of March 13 via March 19, streams dropped 7.6%, in accordance to knowledge analytics supplier Alpha Data.

