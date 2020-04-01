Seth Meyers Presses Elizabeth Warren on Why She Hasn’t Endorsed Bernie Sanders for President

On Tuesday night time, sooner or later after welcoming Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) to this system—and witnessing him cross in on “grotesque” Republicans for nickel-and-diming the deficient within the fresh coronavirus stimulus invoice—Seth Meyers introduced on Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), his former rival candidate for the presidency.

When the Late Night host requested her whether or not both of the remainder applicants for the Democratic nomination for president, Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden, has requested her to function their operating mate, she mentioned no.

“I have not talked with people about it. Look, I’m focused right now on this [COVID-19] crisis,” she defined. “Last week, we were negotiating a record $2 trillion bill to try to support healthcare workers and to try to support our economy, and now I’m trying to push hard for this oversight part of it, sending letters to Secretary Mnuchin. That’s just where my attention is focused right now, and frankly I think it’d be presumptuous for me to be doing anything else.”

Meyers then pressed her a little on why she has but to endorse a candidate—one thing that’s confirmed in particular abnormal given how a lot her coverage positions align with Sanders, and what kind of he may use her fortify.

“You haven’t endorsed a candidate yet, and it certainly seems like your positions line up more in lockstep with Senator Sanders than they do with Joe Biden. Are you going to endorse, or is this something you’re considering to wait on?” requested the comic.

Warren dodged the query. “You know, again, I really want to say that, right now, it’s less about the politics and much more about the crisis that our country is in, and I think that’s really where our focus has got to be at this moment,” she spoke back. “So that’s where I’m keeping my attention right now. We don’t get to do any political rallies at this moment anyway.”