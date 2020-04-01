‘Scary, Yes… I Can’t Go Hug My Kids’

CNN’s Chris Cuomo addressed his coronavirus prognosis on Tuesday evening as he endured to anchor Cuomo Prime Time from the basement of his house.

“Tonight’s show is going to be a little different. Reality has set in all the way to the president, brace yourselves, not for a hoax, but for the next few weeks of scary and painful realities,” Cuomo stated as he opened his display. “We do not have the testing data to make sense of our reality beyond what we know is the face of it for an overwhelming number who get sick.”

“And that face is mine. I tested positive. Scary, yes. As you might imagine. But better me than you,” he added.

Cuomo suggested his audience to make use of his case as “proof that you can get it too,” earlier than urging them to practice the federal government’s social distancing pointers.

“We have to do everything we can to avoid getting sick,” he endured. “We have to do it for ourselves, for those in the front lines that are saving the lives of people like me and many of you. Together as ever as one. That is our remedy.”

“My concern is what I may have put on my family, just like you would. That is hurting me way more than anything the virus can do,” Cuomo added. “I can’t go hug my kids.”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo endured his display on Tuesday evening from his basement after trying out certain for coronavirus.

CNN/Screenshot

Cuomo additionally anchored his display from house on Monday, all through which he interviewed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, his brother. The subsequent morning, the CNN anchor introduced his coronavirus prognosis on Twitter. “I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Chris Cuomo tweeted. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath.”

During his day by day New York coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Andrew Cuomo addressed his brother’s prognosis. “This virus is the great equalizer,” the governor stated. “My brother, Chris, is positive for coronavirus. Found out this morning.”

Newsweek reached out to CNN for more information.

On Tuesday afternoon, over 180,00zero people had examined certain for COVID-19 within the U.S., with more or less 3,780 deaths and greater than 6,00zero recoveries. Nearly 76,00zero of the instances are in New York state.

New York City is the area that has been hit toughest amid the coronavirus pandemic. At 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the New York City Department of Health showed that 1,096 other folks have died because of the unconventional virus, with 41,771 instances showed and eight,549 hospitalizations.