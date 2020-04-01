‘PUBG’ Update 1.41 Fixes Team Deathmatch Bugs on PS4 & Xbox

PUBG replace 1.41 is formally are living on PS4, following the discharge of the 1.40 patch about one week prior. Today’s replace is not content-heavy just like the closing one and it, as a substitute, seeks to unravel lingering insects associated with skins, the Team Deathmatch mode and extra. Read the entire patch notes under courtesy of a PUBG Corp weblog publish.

PUBG Update 1.41 Patch Notes

PUBG Corporation

Re-introduced Sanhok and Vikendi maps to TDMFixed a topic the place Xbox avid gamers have been not able to seek for PS4 avid gamersFixed a topic the place a weapon within the 2d slot strikes when pulling the pin out of a throwableFixed a topic the place the motorbike pores and skin isn’t proven within the stage 100 “Speed Demon” Survival Mastery poseFixed a topic the place S686 and S1897 shotgun shells show incorrectly whilst reloading if a pores and skin has been carried out to the weaponFixed a topic fighting avid gamers from inviting their buddies to customized suits after urgent the invite button[TDM] Fixed a topic that led to avid gamers to climb stairs unnaturally after respawning[TDM] Fixed a topic inflicting the Equipment/Backpack icons to every so often no longer display on the UI[TDM] Fixed a topic the place Blue Zone harm isn’t dealt to avid gamers that get up after crouching or proning out of doors the playable space

As discussed above, this replace does not do a lot to reinvent the PUBG console revel in as avid gamers comprehend it. It does, on the other hand, search to fulfill a PUBG console target market that has lengthy been dissatisfied by way of the sport’s technical efficiency in comparison to its PC model. Most of those changes are quite meaningless, however there is a giant alternate in the case of Blue Zone harm in TDM. It is going with out pronouncing that any worm that permits avid gamers to keep away from being broken by way of the zone may also be simply exploited by way of cheaters. As such, we suspect this flaw was once the primary reason why this hotfix was once driven so briefly.

This replace proceeds the console model of the 6.three replace, which introduced the explosive Pazerfaust weapon to the sport. It additionally announced a couple of key weapon steadiness adjustments to make weapons just like the Tommy Gun and UMP extra viable within the present meta. These options were liked by way of lovers, however the execution of the patch wasn’t flawless. With this replace, expectantly many indexed and unlisted issues were solved.

PUBG is to be had now on PC, Xbox One and PS4. This replace is unique to Xbox One and PS4.

