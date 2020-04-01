Prison Director Bans Officers From Wearing Protective Masks During Coronavirus Outbreak, Whistleblower Says

The director of prisons in Arizona has allegedly banned officials within the penal gadget from dressed in protecting mask right through the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, in keeping with a file from a whistleblower inside the gadget.

This contains non-public protecting fabrics introduced from house by way of the jail employees.

The governor’s workplace is reviewing a criticism from jail officer Lt. Mark Hasz, who claims on March 26 that the state’s Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Director, David Shinn, despatched an e mail barring jail officers and officials from dressed in non-public protecting apparatus (PPE) that would perhaps save you the unfold of COVID-19, differently referred to as the coronavirus.

“Understand that while the rest of the country is engaged in social distancing, [corrections] employees, as part of their job, must come into close personal contact with hundreds of inmates on a daily basis,” Shinn wrote in a March 26 criticism acquired by way of the Arizona Republic. The e mail used to be additionally addressed to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ.

Shinn went directly to additional state his reason why for no longer permitting PPE whilst on paintings within the state’s jail gadget, which doesn’t come with social distancing.

“Because of the nature of prisons (no social distancing whatsoever!), once the coronavirus enters the prison system, it will spread quickly, infecting inmates and staff throughout the state.”

Hasz mentioned he used to be “shocked” by way of the e-mail, additional declaring that knowledge from the e-mail indicated that officials dressed in mask would frighten the inmates, in keeping with KNXV.

“The reasoning is ridiculous and Director Shinn’s decision is putting the health of the staff, inmates and the general public at increased risk,” Hasz mentioned within the criticism. “I was shocked at the response. Director Shinn confirmed that he had given the order forbidding staff from bringing in and wearing their own PPE.”

An officer from Phoenix’s Alhambra consumption unit mentioned group of workers contributors had been frequently occasions close to prisoners in the ones quarantined cells, the place now and again as much as 25 inmates would take a seat in combination in a relatively small, unmarried room for 2 weeks whilst looking ahead to shipping from prison to jail.

“[The room] is 40 by 23 feet. They’re all packed. It’s uncomfortable for them, and it’s uncomfortable for us,” mentioned the officer, who sought after to stay nameless. “We have to work there. We have to feed them. We cannot wear masks… We’re around them the whole eight hours. Some officers are working 16 hours.”

“I just see everyone coughing, and you know a bunch of inmates in there. Just coughing. Some of them stated they were sick, and you know they had symptoms of the flu. They weren’t feeling good, and they were packed back there,” the officer added.

The jail gadget despatched an e mail to KNXV, announcing the CDC most effective calls for mask and different PPE to be worn by way of sufferers and clinical pros treating them.

“According to the CDC, masks are only to be worn by patients with the virus, and medical professionals treating those patients,” a spokesperson wrote. “The best advice by the CDC and [Arizona Department of Health Services] is to wash hands frequently and wipe down common areas.”

The whistleblower criticism shocked Arizona Rep. Kirsten Engel.

“If that’s true, that is shocking,” Engel mentioned. “That is a really high concern. That shows we just can’t have confidence they are doing the right thing. And that is really scary.”