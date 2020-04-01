Photographer captures hilarious moment zebra crosses deserted road in South Africa’s Kruger National Park





THIS is a Zebra crossing – however now not the sort that you’d be expecting to most often see on a road strutting its stuff.

Taken through photographer Ernst Botma, 44, the hilarious collection presentations the zebra crossing a deserted road in Kruger National Park, South Africa.

Different from an ordinary zebra crossing, the photograph presentations a zebra crossing the road at Kruger National Park

The photographs had been taken again in February whilst Ernst used to be on a getaway on the park.

He stated: “We had been riding to camp past due one night time and noticed the zebra and concept that in the past due afternoon mild would make a pleasant photograph.

“It’s one of my better zebra shots. The light, subject and location just all came together.”

The zebra is a useless ringer for Caitlin Padgett’s horse Candy – as the pony has a particular stripey trend of a zebra on her coat.

But Candy isn’t a born zorse, proprietor Caitlin, 23, has clipped the stripes into her coat to create an phantasm.



