Photographer captures hilarious moment zebra crosses deserted road in South Africa’s Kruger National Park
THIS is a Zebra crossing – however now not the sort that you’d be expecting to most often see on a road strutting its stuff.
Taken through photographer Ernst Botma, 44, the hilarious collection presentations the zebra crossing a deserted road in Kruger National Park, South Africa.
Different from an ordinary zebra crossing, the photograph presentations a zebra crossing the road at Kruger National Park[/caption]
The photographs had been taken again in February whilst Ernst used to be on a getaway on the park.
He stated: “We had been riding to camp past due one night time and noticed the zebra and concept that in the past due afternoon mild would make a pleasant photograph.
“It’s one of my better zebra shots. The light, subject and location just all came together.”
The zebra is a useless ringer for Caitlin Padgett’s horse Candy – as the pony has a particular stripey trend of a zebra on her coat.
But Candy isn’t a born zorse, proprietor Caitlin, 23, has clipped the stripes into her coat to create an phantasm.
