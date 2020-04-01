Pentagon seeking 100,000 body bags for civilians in coronavirus crisis





The Pentagon is seeking to offer as many as 100,000 military-style body bags for doable civilian use because the U.S. warns that deaths may just leap in the approaching weeks from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked 100,000 body bags, referred to as Human Remains Pouches, via an interagency workforce that directed it to the Defense Department. The Pentagon is having a look into purchasing extra bags and can draw some first of all from a stockpile of 50,000 it maintains, in keeping with two folks aware of the request.

The transfer is a somber counterpoint to the Pentagon’s highly-praised deployment of 2 health facility ships to New York and Los Angeles to assist alleviate drive on regional hospitals overburdened by way of the pandemic.

The Defense Logistics Agency’s Troop Support unit manages the Pentagon’s stockpile of the fairway nylon, 94-inch by way of 38-inch body bags which are most often disbursed to conflict zones. The unit has been in touch with the present contractor to evaluate its production functions however hasn’t but positioned a proper order, in keeping with some of the folks.

As many as 200,000 Americans are projected to die in the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, a best White House legit mentioned Tuesday, even with every other 30 days of essentially the most stringent public well being restrictions in position. Reviewing the projections, President Donald Trump warned Americans of a hard length forward.

“This is going to be a painful two weeks,” Trump mentioned on the White House on Tuesday. “Our strength will be tested, our endurance will be tried.”

The executive had now not in the past shared main points on its projections for the unfold of the virus, which has thus far killed greater than 4,400 folks in the U.S. and inflamed greater than 200,000.

The Defense Logistics Agency doesn’t but have a selected supply date request from FEMA however the company needs them once they’re in a position, and the Pentagon is with regards to settlement with its present contractor at the numbers and time traces, some of the folks mentioned.

A FEMA spokesman mentioned the company is making “prudent planning” for doable long run wishes, and that incorporates getting ready for “mortuary contingencies” from U.S. states.

On Monday, the vice director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff defined the overall Pentagon-FEMA procedure that’s in position.

The Joint Staff is “in close partnership with them to identify what their needs are,” together with “mission assignments” that got here in Monday for prepackaged Meals Ready to Eat, and “other supplies,” Major General Jeff Taliaferro mentioned.

The Joint Staff additionally gained “a mission assignment from FEMA for a mortuary affairs support team for New York and we’re in the process of identifying” staff, he added.

