Pennsylvania Man ‘Upset Over Coronavirus’ Shoots Girlfriend Before Turning Gun on Himself

A Pennsylvania guy “extremely upset” about shedding his process amidst the coronavirus pandemic allegedly shot his female friend, earlier than turning the gun on himself in an tried murder-suicide, government mentioned Wednesday.

The Wilson Borough Police Department mentioned in a observation to The Daily Beast that Roderick Bliss IV, 38, tried to fatally shoot his female friend with a semi-automatic pistol on Monday afternoon, earlier than death through suicide, after he “had become increasingly upset over the COVID-19 pandemic.” The 43-year-old female friend, who used to be shot as soon as within the again, survived the assault and is in St. Luke’s health center with non-life-threatening accidents.

“In the days prior to the shooting, Bliss had become increasingly upset over the COVID-19 pandemic,” police mentioned. “Minutes before the shooting Bliss was extremely upset about the pandemic and the fact that he had recently lost his job.”

At round 1:20 p.m. on Monday, government replied to stories of “multiple shots fired with injuries” at Bliss’ Wilson Borough domestic, about an hour outdoor of Philadelphia. Upon arrival, officials discovered Bliss “unresponsive and not breathing” and a semi-automatic pistol close to his frame. The Northampton County Coroner dominated Bliss’ dying a suicide.

The female friend, who’s alert, and different witnesses informed police that Bliss had grow to be dissatisfied that the pandemic—which has inflamed greater than 190,70 other folks and killed 4,127 national—value him his process. Authorities mentioned an enraged Bliss “went into the basement and came outside on to the rear porch” with a handgun.

“While holding the handgun, Bliss told the victim, ‘I already talked to God and I have to do this,’” police mentioned. “The victim ran off of the porch and he shot at her four times striking her once. Bliss then shot himself.”

The tried murder-suicide marks the most recent instance of the collateral injury of the coronavirus pandemic. Domestic violence professionals and legislation enforcement imagine home violence incidents will upward push as households are compelled into social isolation around the nation.

Judy Harris Kluger, government director of Sanctuary for Families in New York, informed The Daily Beast that, for some survivors of home violence, having the ability to depart their domestic is significant—and compelled stay-at-home orders isolate them from the “social support system” that will have in the past allowed them to record abuse.

“Domestic violence is all about power and control and what a powerful tool it is to be able to say to somebody, ‘You can’t go out of this house you have to be here,’” Kluger mentioned. “Even though people can go out for certain things, this environment just engages in the most negative way the power of the abuser.”

Kluger mentioned her group, and a number of other others throughout New York—the present epicenter of the outbreak within the United States—are expecting an build up in home violence calls because the pandemic continues.

A spokesperson for the National Domestic Violence Hotline mentioned they haven’t but observed an important build up in name volumes however had been receiving an build up in calls associated with COVID-19 and the anxiousness of other folks being caught of their properties.

“Right now, the people who are at risk are very isolated,” Kluger mentioned, noting her group is achieving out to former shoppers who could be a chance. “We are worried that we are going to see an uptick while this ‘shelter-in-place’ is in effect. Also, as the tension of the crisis rises, we anticipate people will begin reporting soon.”

But, because the looming choice of home violence circumstances threatens New York and different towns, the choice of wholesome cops could also be dwindling.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea mentioned Wednesday there have been no less than 1,400 officials who had examined certain for coronavirus, whilst about 17 p.c had known as out unwell. Despite looking to police a town with a virus-related dying toll of greater than 1,000, Shea has in the past wired the NYPD is concentrated on home violence circumstances.

“What I’m concerned about is it’s happening and it’s not getting reported,” Shea mentioned Tuesday, noting that survivors might not be calling for lend a hand. “We’ve asked the domestic violence officers—you know who the people are in your commands, who are most vulnerable. Pick up the phone, pick up the computer keyboard and start communicating with them. Just make sure that things are OK.”