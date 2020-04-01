Pence Confronted by CNN for Claim That Trump Never ‘Belittled’ Coronavirus Threat

Vice President Mike Pence was once left flustered Wednesday when CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer faced him about President Donald Trump’s long length of downplaying the coronavirus danger, insisting the president is simply an “optimistic person” and not “belittled” the disaster.

Discussing the White House coronavirus job power’s new dire projection that as much as 240,000 Americans may die from the virus, Pence applauded efforts by more than a few non-public and public entities to supply meals and provides to Americans now beneath stay-at-home orders.

“Yeah, I’ll just point out, it would have been good if the president wouldn’t have been belittling the enormity of this crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, as he was,” Blitzer bitingly famous all the way through their Wednesday morning interview. “Now he’s finally on board.”

The CNN anchor went on to invite why the president hasn’t issued a countrywide stay-at-home order because the White House’s fashions display a decrease loss of life charge in keeping with this sort of lockdown.

Pence, then again, took factor with Blitzer’s apart on Trump’s downplaying of the pandemic, claiming the president by no means “belittled the threat.” As he persisted to insist his boss has handiest exuded self belief that “we will meet this moment,” Blitzer interrupted to give you the receipts.

“Let me just interrupt, respectfully, Mr. Vice President,” the CNN anchor said. “What I’m suggesting that he was saying at one point, it wasn’t as bad as the regular flu and he was talking about automobile accidents.”

“He seemed to be suggesting that, at one point there were 15 cases, it would get down to zero very quickly,” he persisted. “That was what I was basing that sentence on. But go ahead and make your point.”

Pence, visibly pissed off, reacted by protecting the president’s early reaction to the rising disaster whilst claiming Trump was once simply appearing optimism all the way through the ones first few weeks.

“Well, look, the president is an optimistic person,” the veep declared. “We’ve been from the very beginning, when the president suspended all travel from China and set up the White House coronavirus task force in January, we have been hoping for the best but planning for the worst, and that’s being worked out every single day.”