O.J. Simpson Has Seen ‘Tiger King’ and Says Carole Baskin’s Husband Is Definitely Dead

As if 2020 used to be now not mind-bending sufficient what with the coronavirus pandemic, a looming election, and a butthole reduce of Cats floating round someplace, O.J. Simpson simply stepped in to up the ante—with a social media put up about Netflix’s additionally insane documentary, Tiger King. The takeaway? White individuals are loopy and Carole Baskin’s lacking husband is unquestionably lifeless.

Simpson used to be attempted and acquitted of the 1994 double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her buddy Ron Goldman. In a later case introduced by means of the Goldman circle of relatives, Simpson used to be discovered accountable for the murders.

In his video posted to Twitter, Simpson mentioned he’d simply completed a spherical of golfing the place he “actually played pretty well.” But then he set out to industry, providing his ideas at the Netflix collection everybody at the Internet appears to be speaking about.

“I’ve had so many people on my case asking me to watch some show called Tiger King,” Simpson mentioned. “Well yesterday I watched this show, and oh my God, is America in this bad a shape? I watched about six episodes of this show and I couldn’t even believe what I was looking at. White people!” Simpson persevered. “What’s with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone!”

“This show is crazy,” Simpson persevered. “But it’s so crazy you kinda keep watching. One thing I will say: There’s not a shred of my doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now. I’m just sayin’. Take care and I hope you find something better to watch.”

Tiger King main points the lifestyles of personal zoo proprietor Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, in addition to sure corners of the large cat global. One of Joe Exotic’s arch nemeses? Big Cat Sanctuary owner Carole Baskin, whose 2d husband, Don Lewis, disappeared in 1997.

Joe Exotic become obsessive about Baskin, and insists that she’d killed him and fed him to her tigers. Baskin has denied doing anything else of the kind; because the liberate of the documentary a Florida sheriff has solicited pointers within the case, hoping to discover new leads. Perhaps quickly she’ll pen her personal If I Did It.