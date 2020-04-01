Joe Biden’s ‘Text Team:’ Inside the Presumptive Nominee’s Shift to Digital

In any commonplace election 12 months, the electronic mail despatched Sunday from Joe Biden’s marketing campaign could be harmless—asking volunteers to host an tournament of their domestic, and even let a Biden staffer snag their spare bed room for some time.

But after all, this 12 months isn’t commonplace. And a minimum of two of the requests defined in the differently strange blast would violate the former vp’s personal stay-at-home steerage.

The newly vintage missive illustrates the newest demanding situations that the keeping apart nature of coronavirus can provide for each volunteers and the electorate that Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, wishes to succeed in. The marketing campaign stated that problem, however stated they’re adapting accordingly.