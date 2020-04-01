Jeffrey Epstein’s Hollywood Pipeline Ran Straight to Harvey Weinstein

Jeffrey Epstein used his connections to Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein to provoke younger girls, or even helped one sufferer land a job in a horror film produced by means of a Weinstein-owned corporate, The Daily Beast has discovered.

Chauntae Davies used to be recruited into Epstein’s trafficking ring in 2001, when she used to be a 21-year-old massage-therapy pupil in California. She says the perverted financier groomed and sexually abused her for years sooner than she escaped in 2005.

Davies’ time in Epstein’s global integrated a 2002 humanitarian go back and forth to Africa with former President Bill Clinton at the money-manager’s personal jet. Actors Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey have been alongside for the journey.

But Epstein additionally offered Davies to Weinstein, who allegedly were given her an audition for Feast, a 2005 movie a few faraway Texas tavern warding off monsters. Davies performed a personality known best as “Drunk Girl,” in accordance to IMDb.

The low-budget flick used to be produced by means of Dimension Films, the unbiased arm of Miramax that used to be run by means of Weinstein’s brother. Bob Weinstein, who has since introduced an organization with out Harvey, didn’t go back messages left by means of The Daily Beast.

Asked if Davies’ position in a Dimension film used to be just a accident, her legal professional, Brad Edwards, showed it used to be now not. “Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Harvey and that connection is what led to her getting that audition,” Edwards stated.

A legal professional for Weinstein declined to remark.

Epstein as soon as counted the manufacturer (and now convicted intercourse culprit) as a pal, allegedly inviting him to his Paris condominium, posing with him on the 18th birthday celebration of Prince Andrew’s daughter Beatrice, and it sounds as if invoking the manufacturer’s title to sing their own praises round his sufferers hoping for a large wreck.

Epstein’s accused madam, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, additionally seemed pleasant with Weinstein, attending events and premieres for his movie corporations. “From my point of view, I can tell you that Ghislaine and Epstein viewed Hollywood and the movies as a way into power society,” stated New York publicist R. Couri Hay. “Epstein collected people, including movie stars like Woody Allen.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Weinstein and Epstein felt a kinship through their immoral character traits and that they had some immediate symbiotic relationship because of their evil ways,” Hay informed The Daily Beast.

“The Jeffreys of the world are the kind of people Harvey liked in his orbit…”

Another society insider, who spoke on situation of anonymity, stated Weinstein and Epstein have been sure to transform pleasant whilst working in the similar circles. “The Jeffreys of the world are the kind of people Harvey liked in his orbit,” stated the supply, who used to be pleasant with Maxwell. “If he saw power and/or influence, all of that was very appealing to Harvey.”

Weinstein and Epstein additionally shared positive high-profile connections, like energy publicist Peggy Siegal and previous President Clinton. And in 2003, the boys have been a part of an investor crew, which integrated media tycoon Mort Zuckerman and Cablevision CEO James Dolan, bent on purchasing New York mag.

Epstein even phoned some other mutual buddy, disgraced TV host Charlie Rose, someday in 2005 and 2006, to make lunch plans and proportion telephone numbers for doable new feminine workers. Last summer season, New York reported on Epstein’s title surfacing in Rose’s written name logs. The money-manager reportedly referred to one lady because the “world’s most perfect assistant” and stated she “used to work for Harvey Weinstein” and Rose is “lucky if he can get her.”

Now, as a brand new e book by means of Edwards unearths, Epstein as soon as accused Weinstein of making an attempt to sexually attack considered one of his “favorite girls,” it sounds as if main to the tip of the creepy duo’s friendship. Edwards, who has represented sufferers of Epstein for 12 years, says this alleged stumble upon passed off within the financier’s house in France.

In Relentless Pursuit (to be printed March 31 by means of Gallery Books, a department of Simon & Schuster), Edwards writes, “I heard various versions of this story from others, including years later from Epstein himself, who referred to Harvey as a pig. Imagine that.”

An legal professional for Weinstein, Imran H. Ansari, didn’t solution questions concerning the ex-movie manufacturer’s connections with Epstein, who used to be arrested for sex-trafficking underage ladies and killed himself in lock-up closing summer season.

Ansari (who additionally represents legal professional Alan Dershowitz in a defamation swimsuit filed by means of Virginia Giuffre, a sufferer of Epstein) would best touch upon Edwards’ e book. “To the extent that the book Mr. Edwards is currently marketing for public sale is comprised of personal anecdotes rather than hard evidence,” Ansari stated, “we decline to comment as to those unverified accounts pertaining to Mr. Weinstein.”

The anecdote in Edwards’ tell-all is likely one of the first public allegations of a deeper dating between Epstein, an accused serial molester of stripling ladies, and Weinstein, who used to be lately convicted of rape.

At some other level in his e book, Edwards notes that Epstein allegedly offered a minimum of one younger sufferer to Weinstein, in addition to Donald Trump, to provoke her and remind her “of all that he could continue to do for her in the future.”

Indeed, when Palm Beach police investigated Epstein for intercourse trafficking in 2005, they came upon message pads in his trash that highlighted overlooked calls from buddies together with Donald Trump, illusionist David Copperfield (indexed as “Magic David”), and French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel.

Harvey Weinstein used to be additionally probably the most callers. According to one message reviewed by means of The Daily Beast, “Harvey” left a host hooked up to Weinstein. Last 12 months, CBS 12 in Palm Beach reported {that a} “Harvey Weinstein,” left Epstein a message in November 2004.

Phone data for considered one of Epstein’s co-conspirators, Sarah Kellen, confirmed a one-minute name from a New York quantity as soon as hooked up to Weinstein on Oct. 3, 2005. (That quantity seems to be an workplace line for Miramax, Weinstein’s shuttered movie corporate, and used to be additionally hooked up to Miramax govt Meryl Poster.)

Epstein indexed 3 Miramax executives in his Little Black Book: Poster, former spokesman Andrew Stengel, and Harvey’s brother, Bob.

“He came to a pre-Oscar party once, that’s probably why he had my number, my assistant.”

Last month, Poster informed The Daily Beast she doesn’t recall ever crossing paths with Epstein, despite the fact that she stated she met Maxwell as soon as at a get together. “He came to a pre-Oscar party once, that’s probably why he had my number, my assistant. I know nothing more,” Poster stated of Epstein in an e-mail.

“I had no interaction with him. I was working 24/7 and was solely focused on doing my job. I had a tremendous amount of responsibilities.”

If Maxwell and Epstein made any Miramax visitor lists, “it was Harvey’s doing,” she stated.

Bob Weinstein and Stengel didn’t go back messages left for remark.

In July 2006, Epstein and Maxwell have been snapped grinning with Weinstein at Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday celebration at Windsor Castle. The Victorian-themed bash got here simply days sooner than Epstein used to be indicted for soliciting minor ladies for prostitution in Palm Beach, Florida.

Weinstein used to be in a tuxedo, Maxwell in a plumed masks, and Epstein in a proper white U.S. Navy SEAL uniform, with provider ribbons and medals.

Maxwell has been photographed at occasions for Miramax and The Weinstein Company for years. In January 2007, Maxwell used to be captured at a screening after-party for Breaking and Entering, which used to be launched by means of Weinstein’s corporations.

Two months later, Maxwell attended a receive advantages honoring Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter and his daughter. In the photograph, Weinstein and ex-wife Georgina Chapman have been smiling within the background as Maxwell hugged Carter.

Maxwell used to be additionally photographed at an Election Night get together hosted by means of Weinstein and others in November 2008, on the upscale Public House bar close to Grand Central Terminal.

In November 2010, Maxwell used to be snapped along The King’s Speech megastar Colin Firth and director Tom Hooper at a luncheon on the 21 Club to have a good time the movie, which used to be disbursed by means of The Weinstein Company. That similar month, the publishing heiress attended a dinner party for Katie Nicholl’s e book William and Harry: Behind the Palace Walls, which used to be printed by means of Weinstein Books.

Then there used to be an look on the Grand Classics screening of the vintage silent movie City Girl, hosted by means of Weinstein in November 2013. A shutterbug photographed Maxwell with Gossip Girl actress Kelly Rutherford.

Maxwell additionally attended the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar get together hosted by means of Carter in West Hollywood. She beamed for an image with a bow-tied Elon Musk. Another photograph displays her hugging a bigger older gentleman, who isn’t known in a caption.

“Is this Ghislaine Maxwell hugging Harvey Weinstein at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar party?” one New York Times reporter requested on Twitter. A reader answered, “I thought the same thing when I saw it.” (The photographer of the development, Kevin Mazur, informed The Daily Beast the thriller guy isn’t Harvey Weinstein.)

“I remember thinking at the time, ‘That’s kind of weird that she’s at the Oscars.’”

A month later, Maxwell undoubtedly posed with Bob Weinstein—together with actress Karen Duffy—for a book-party photograph on the Grill Room on the Four Seasons. Maxwell used to be photographed with Poster, the ex-Miramax govt, at this similar tournament.

“There is no one she did not know,” stated one movie trade insider who knew Maxwell socially. “If you stood next to Ghislaine at a film event, there was no head of state, CEO, billionaire, rock star, actor” to whom she wouldn’t comfortable up.

The insider, who requested to stay nameless over the radioactivity related to Maxwell’s title, stated she idea she noticed Maxwell on the Oscars as soon as. “I remember thinking at the time, ‘That’s kind of weird that she’s at the Oscars.’”

But Epstein’s camp and Weinstein could have been pleasant because the 1990s.

Maria Farmer, who used to be considered one of Epstein’s earliest sufferers, stated she recalls Maxwell talking of a movie govt named “Harvey.” Farmer used to be employed as Epstein’s “art consultant” in 1995, however most commonly spoke back the door at his Manhattan townhouse.

As The Daily Beast prior to now reported, Farmer says she used to be sexually assaulted by means of Epstein and Maxwell in 1996, when she used to be 26 and dealing on the Ohio mansion of former Limited Brands Chairman Les Wexner. Epstein and Maxwell also are accused of sexually abusing her 15-year-old sister, Annie, at Epstein’s New Mexico compound.

Farmer’s tale used to be lower from Vanity Fair creator Vicky Ward’s 2003 profile of Epstein. Ward has claimed Carter bowed to drive from Epstein, however Carter says Ward’s sourcing on the time didn’t meet the mag’s criminal requirements.

Earlier this 12 months, Farmer informed The Daily Beast she recalls Maxwell bragging about understanding Bob and Harvey Weinstein. An legal professional for Maxwell didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Maxwell allegedly prompt she may name “Harvey” to get Annie an appearing position, or perhaps a shoot with Ford Models. (Both Katie Ford, the company’s former CEO, and her ex-husband, hotelier André Balazs, have more than one numbers in Epstein’s deal with e book. Neither returned messages left by means of The Daily Beast.)

“I think Annie would be perfect for them, or we might have to call Harvey,” Farmer recollects Maxwell announcing.

“I said, ‘Who is Harvey?’ She said, ‘Harvey Weinstein.’”