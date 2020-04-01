‘Healthy’ 19-year-old chef who died from coronavirus in London ‘would have survived in Italy’, mayor claims





AN “extremely” wholesome youngster who died in London from coronavirus may just have survived if he used to be given the “appropriate treatment”, Italian government say.

Luca Di Nicola, 19, who lived in the United Kingdom capital however used to be initially from Italy, is claimed to have had no underlying well being prerequisites however died after reportedly being given simplest paracetamol through his GP.

The aspiring chef died on March 24 after his lips “turned purple” and he collapsed complaining of chest pains prompting his circle of relatives to hurry him to North Middlesex Hospital.

Now, the deputy mayor of his place of origin of Nereto, Maria Angela Lelii, has instructed the BBC there can be “a different conversation” if Luca has been handled in Italy – the place over 12,400 other folks have died from COVID-19.

Ms Lelii stated: “To be informed of Luca’s dying in our small group of five,600 souls the place virtually we all know each and every different used to be devastating, a tragedy inside of a tragedy.

“That used to be made worse through the invention that he examined sure for coronavirus as a result of he may just have gained this struggle had he had suitable remedy.

“And I state with even more conviction that had he returned to Italy, now we would be having a very different conversation.”

North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust showed Luca had examined sure for coronavirus after his dying.

The youngster’s circle of relatives stated he used to be “extremely healthy” and used to be given paracetamol through his physician when he first started growing signs, reviews La Repubblica.

According to the Italian newspaper, the GP instructed Luca “you’re young, strong and you shouldn’t worry about this bad influenza”.

Following his dying, {the teenager}’s father Mirko Di Nicolahas stated he won a letter from the health facility confirming his son had examined sure for the killer virus.

Last week, an NHS Trust spokesperson stated: “Very unfortunately, we will be able to ascertain a 19-year-old guy died quickly after arriving at A&E. He examined sure for COVID-19 after his dying.

“Our ideas and condolences stay with the sufferers’ households and family members at this tough time.”

The NHS has no longer launched to any extent further knowledge at the 19-year-old introduced in the brand new statistics, however it’s regarded as Luca.

Luca’s aunt printed final week that he have been visited through the physician after his fever and cough worsened on March 23.

Giada, from Abruzzo, Italy, stated: “The doctor visited him at home and told him that he was young, strong and that he didn’t have to worry about that bad flu.”

His devastated mum and her spouse Vincenzo are actually self-isolating after exhibiting the similar signs.

Paying tribute to the chef, who labored in mum Clarissa’s Italian eating place, Mirko stated: “Luca has been examined sure for coronavirus.

“Rest in piece my little angel, keep on flying. You are in our souls.”

Luca’s brother, Davide di Nicola, added on Instagram: “We each grew and matured and also you, certainly extra mature than me, had the braveness and the need to deliver new objectives.

“Cooking, your largest hobby would have taken you a long way.

“I will be able to attempt to categorical a few of your needs and fulfil a part of your goals, it’s going to be like doing it in combination additionally since you are right here with me and you’re going to at all times be. I ship you a hug up there, to that starred eating place.

“I love you my brother!”.

It comes after NHS England showed the day by day dying fee in the rustic had additionally greater than doubled from 159 the day before today to 367 lately in the most important 24-hour soar up to now.

In the United Kingdom, there are actually 25,150 showed circumstances of COVID-19 with 1,829 deaths from the computer virus.

Italy is the worst-hit nation in Europe with over 100,000 circumstances and greater than 12,000 other folks lifeless.

From the beginning of the disaster till March 20, no less than 40 extra other folks died from coronavirus in England and Wales than prior to now concept after hidden deaths at house have been printed for the primary time.

New figures final week printed 210 other folks died in England and Wales from the killer computer virus all the way through that time frame – 23 in line with cent greater than reputable NHS numbers have proven.

NHS England and Public Health Wales had recorded 170 other folks died in health facility as much as that date.

Once the Office of National Statistics figure out the numbers since March 20, the latest numbers will upward thrust once more.





