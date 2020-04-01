Georgia Dad on the Run After Allegedly Killing Three and Kidnapping Son

A Georgia guy is on the run together with his 2-year-old son after allegedly injuring the mom of his son and killing her mother, stepfather, and sister on Tuesday night time.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr., 39, is sought after for 3 counts of homicide and one depend of kidnapping following Tuesday night time’s occasions, in step with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. An AMBER alert has additionally been issued for 2-year-old King Cane Crockett.

Police say Crockett Jr. were given into an altercation with the mom of his kid, 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French, at round 9:22 p.m. at a place of abode in Macon, Georgia.

He allegedly pulled out a gun all through the struggle, capturing French and her relations—her 67-year-old mom, her 69-year-old stepfather, and 47-year-old sister. According to police, Crockett Jr. then fled the scene together with his son in black 2007 Pontiac G5.

Officer arrived at the scene to search out French’s relations lifeless, and French injured. She was once handled for the accidents and later launched.

The police division described Crockett Jr. as 6’1″ tall, weighing 180 to 200 kilos. He was once ultimate observed dressed in a black lengthy sleeve blouse and black shorts with pink and white stripes on the aspect. The sheriff’s place of work believes that he has circle of relatives in Florida and California.

The infant was once ultimate observed dressed in a black blouse, blue pants with a white stripe on the aspect, and a hoodie with a Superman brand on the entrance.