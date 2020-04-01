Florida Gov. Suggests He’ll Enforce Stricter COVID-19 Measures If White House Recommends Stay-at-Home

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated all the way through a press convention on Tuesday that he would believe issuing a dwell at domestic order for his state if it have been in particular really helpful through the White House coronavirus activity drive.

So a long way, DeSantis has handiest issued a dwell at domestic order for 4 counties in South Florida, however now not a blanket order for all the state.

Recent information indicated 6,741 showed instances of coronavirus in Florida with 85 deaths resulting from the virus.

DeSantis used to be the recipient of a letter signed through 13 Florida Democrats on Tuesday asking him to factor a dwell at domestic order for all of Florida. Signees incorporated Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Debbie Mucarsel Powell.

“This pandemic has not respected global borders,” the letter learn, “so it certainly will not respect county borders. We cannot wait, and we cannot leave this decision to county and municipal governments. We urge you to immediately issue a statewide stay-at-home order to save lives.”

While DeSantis stated the state would apply common coronavirus steering from the White House, he had now not gained a request from the Trump management to near down all the state.

“I’m in contact with them and basically I’ve said, ‘Are you guys recommending this?'” DeSantis stated. “The task force has not recommended that to me. If they do, obviously that is something that would carry a lot of weight with me.”

“If any of those task force folks tell me that we should do X, Y or Z,” DeSantis added, “of course we’re going to consider it. But nobody has said that to me thus far.”

Newsweek reached out to Governor DeSantis’ place of work for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Social distancing does not paintings except folks apply it, DeSantis stated, telling journalists that individuals have accumulated in crowds in coronavirus hotspots California and New York.

“I was flying out of Miami yesterday looking at the coast,” DeSantis stated Tuesday. “Guess what? Closed beach. Were there people out there? You’re damned right there were.”

DeSantis refused to near all of Florida’s seashores as a result of viruses are transmitted in “closed spaces with close contact.”

“If you have a family that’s just sitting out there in sunshine, heat and humidity in an open space,” DeSantis stated Saturday, “that’s not as big of a problem.”

Infectious illness professional Dr. Anthony Fauci stated in March there is not any ensure the coronavirus might be obliterated through scorching climate.

“Viruses tend to like cold, dry weather versus warm, moist weather,” Fauci stated. “That is a fact, but we have no idea, since this is a brand new virus, if this virus is going to follow that paradigm.”

President Donald Trump warned Americans all the way through Tuesday’s coronavirus activity drive information briefing that the rustic will have to be “prepared for the hard days that lie ahead” because the selection of coronavirus instances within the U.S. is anticipated to upward thrust.