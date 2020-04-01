Esper Says He Hasn’t Read Captain’s Plea From Coronavirus-Stricken Carrier, Dismisses Evacuation Request

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper mentioned Tuesday night that he had now not “had a chance” to learn the four-page letter despatched via the captain of an airplane provider with a plague of coronavirus.

A duplicate of a letter from U.S. Navy Captain Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt used to be revealed via the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday. In the letter, Crozier asks for lend a hand evacuating the send, which is these days docked in Guam. On March 24, 3 staff contributors had been showed to have examined sure for COVID-19.

“In combat we are willing to take certain risks that are not acceptable in peacetime. However, we are not at war, and therefore cannot allow a single Sailor to perish as a result of this pandemic unnecessarily,” Crozier wrote.

“This will require a political solution but it is the right thing to do. We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset—our Sailors,” he added.

Though not one of the infantrymen at the USS Theodore Roosevelt have proven critical signs, Crozier requested the Navy to supply “complaint quarantine rooms” in Guam for all of the 4,000-member staff, at the side of relocating and setting apart the staff for 2 weeks.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly mentioned that even though the Navy used to be operating to evacuate the airplane provider, it used to be difficult going. Modly advised CNN that the problem used to be that there have been now not sufficient beds in Guam.

“We’re having to talk to the government there to see if we can get some hotel space or create some tent-type facilities there,” Modly mentioned.

He additionally defined that an airplane provider at all times calls for a minimum of some staff contributors to stay on board to control “critical functions.” Modly did inform MSNBC that about 1,000 sailors have already left the provider.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, proven right here at a Senate Armed Services Committee listening to regarding the Department of Defense price range on March 4, mentioned that even though he didn’t have an opportunity to learn Capt. Brett Crozier’s plea for lend a hand, he didn’t assume it used to be but time to evacuate the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Drew Angerer/Getty

Appearing on CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell, Esper mentioned that he did not assume it used to be time to evacuate the send, however advised her that scientific provides had been being despatched, together with checking out kits to decide what number of people were inflamed. The secretary additionally advised O’Donnell that he hadn’t but learn Crozier’s letter in complete.

“Well, I have not had a chance to read that letter, read it in detail,” Esper mentioned. “Again, I’m going to rely on the Navy chain of command to go out there to assess the situation and to make sure they provide the captain and the crew all the support they need to get the sailors healthy and get the ship back at sea.”

Esper did, then again, reiterate a few of what Crozier mentioned, telling O’Donnell, “Well, nobody of course needs to die at this point in time. We’re not at war. Priority number one is taking care of our service members and their families.”

Newsweek reached out to the Department of Defense, however didn’t obtain a remark via newsletter time.