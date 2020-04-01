Did Anyone Win the $113 Million Jackpot Prize Last Night?

The successful numbers from ultimate night time’s Mega Millions lottery draw are 8, 17, 51, 57, and 70, and the Mega Ball was once 2. The estimated jackpot was once $113 million with a money possibility of $90.Four million however did any individual win the Mega Millions lottery?

Nobody gained the Mega Millions lottery draw ultimate night time, so the jackpot is now value an estimated $121 million with a money possibility of $96.7 million. Nobody gained the $1 million prize by way of matching 5 numbers both, due to this fact no person gained the $Four million prize by way of the usage of the Megaplier, which was once X4 ultimate night time.

Ten gamers gained $10,000 by way of matching 4 numbers and the Mega Ball and such a gamers multiplied their prize to $40,000 the usage of the Megaplier.

More than 150 gamers gained $500 by way of matching 4 numbers and 35 of those winners multiplied their prize to $2,000. More than 450 gamers gained $200 by way of matching 3 numbers and the Mega Ball and greater than 90 of those gamers used the Megaplier to multiply their prizes to $800.

Thousands of gamers gained smaller prizes in ultimate night time’s Mega Millions draw, too. More than 22,000 gamers gained $10 by way of matching both 3 numbers or two numbers and the Mega Ball, and greater than 4,000 gamers multiplied their prizes to $40.

A lady fills out a Mega Millions lottery price ticket shape at Liquorland on March 30, 2012, in Covina, California.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Additionally, greater than 300,000 gamers gained prizes starting from $2 to $16 by way of matching simply the Mega Ball or one quantity and the Mega Ball, with greater than 50,000 gamers the usage of the Megaplier.

To participate in the subsequent Mega Millions draw, during which the jackpot is value an estimated $121 million, acquire a price ticket for $2 from a certified lottery store, with the possibility of including a Megaplier for your price ticket for an extra $1.

Choose 5 numbers from 1 via 70 for the white balls and one quantity from 1 to 25 for the gold Mega Ball. Players will win prize if the numbers on one row in their price ticket fit the numbers of the balls drawn on that date. In the Mega Millions lottery, there are 9 tactics to win a prize, starting from $2 to the jackpot.

In maximum states, except for the jackpot the prizes are set at predetermined quantities. But in California, the prizes are in accordance with gross sales and the collection of winners.

The general odds of successful any prize in the lottery are 1 in 24, regardless of the measurement of the jackpot or collection of tickets bought. However, the odds of successful the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 whilst the odds of successful $2 are 1 in 36.

The subsequent Mega Millions drawing might be hung on April 3, at 11 p.m. ET. The gross sales cut-off date varies by way of state however is in most cases between an hour and two of the drawing.