Coronavirus meant we had to delay our wedding
The coronavirus outbreak has meant weddings are banned. Rebecca Harper and Tim Atkinson knew that their special day would have to be postponed. The lodge used to be sympathetic. The airline offering honeymoon flights used to be much less so.
Video by means of Niall-James Convery and Sarah Corker. Edited by means of Jeremy Howell.