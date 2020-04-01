Coronavirus: ASOS denies claims staff are unsafe at work during outbreak

Image copyright

ASOS “totally refutes” claims from a employees union it’s risking staff’ protection by means of now not imposing social distancing measures during the coronavirus outbreak.

GMB union accused ASOS of “playing Russian roulette with people’s lives”.

ASOS advised Radio 1 Newsbeat this has “created panic and hysteria in an already uncertain time” about operating prerequisites in its Barnsley warehouse.

The website employs as much as 4,000 folks, of which 500 will also be on-site at any time.

The union had performed a survey which recommended nearly all of staff felt unsafe at work as they had been operating too shut to each other.

The website is a distribution centre for the net clothes shop and is at the checklist of presidency exemptions that may keep open during the present store closures.

One ASOS worker advised Newsbeat they had been “frightened for their families as well as themselves” as a result of employees within the warehouse are not ready to stay two metres aside, as recommended by means of the federal government’s social-distancing measures.

‘Additional well being and protection measures’

‘Mike’, who did not need to give his actual identify, worries that folks are at chance.

“They don’t want to be taking the virus home and passing it on,” he says.

But in remark an ASOS spokesperson rejected claims that staff are unsafe.

“Since the lockdown, we have introduced a range of additional health and safety measures and the Environmental Health Officer, who visited the site on Friday, confirmed he was happy with the protocols we have in place,” it says in a remark.

Image copyright

The govt says that companies and offices will have to inspire their staff to work at house, anyplace conceivable, and has recommended folks to stick two metres clear of other folks at all instances during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Trying to stay two metres, it’s really hard, because working patterns haven’t been changed to protect workers,” Mike says.

“When employees are packing pieces it is only about 3 ft, if that, clear of each and every different, and they are complete on a regular basis.

“So it is 150 packers all operating on stations subsequent to one another.”

Mike’s additionally involved that the virus may just unfold simply amongst his colleagues on account of how they clock-in at the start of a shift.

“You would possibly have 50 folks all queuing up at turnstiles seeking to get into the warehouse to begin work,” he provides.

The GMB union has been encouraging folks to signal an open letter to ASOS CEO Nick Beighton to beef up the placement.

Barnsley Council has additionally visited the website and stated that ASOS is complying with social distancing measures.

On a website seek advice from ultimate Friday the council stated “at no level did our officer see any member of staff now not in compliance with this”.

It isn’t recognized when ASOS offered its new protection measures.

The new social distancing measures got here into follow on Monday 24 March.

Dipo Osikoya, an employment legal professional at Harcus Parker says there may be assist for individuals who are anxious about their well being and protection within the place of work.

“If you are anxious about being pressured to visit work, or you are anxious that your employer isn’t doing sufficient to offer protection to your well being understand that there may be related law in position,” he tells Newsbeat.

“The Health and Safety at Work Act says that employers should make sure the security, well being and wellbeing of staff, informal employees and temps while at work. If you are a member of a union talk to a union rep or search felony recommendation.”

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat reside at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays – or pay attention again right here.