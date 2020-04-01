Chris Cuomo Goes Live on CNN With Coronavirus, Saying ‘You Don’t Want This’

Things were given surreal speedy Tuesday evening on CNN when host Chris Cuomo went reside for the primary time since disclosing his certain check for the brand new coronavirus.

“Tonight’s show will be a little different,” Cuomo mentioned from his basement. He instructed audience to not get “caught up in the numbers,” which may also be “scary and out of context, but rather focus on what they know is the face of it for an overwhelming number who get sick.”

“And that face is mine,” he added. “I tested positive. Scary, yes, as you might imagine. But better me than you.” His voice cracked as he expressed his fear that he can have inflamed individuals of his circle of relatives. “That is hurting me way more than anything the virus can do.”

“So let’s focus, let’s use this example of me having it as proof that you can get it too, god forbid, we have to do everything we can to avoid being sick,” Cuomo endured. “We have to do it for ourselves, our families, and for those on the front lines who are saving the lives of people like me and many of you. Together as ever as one. That is our remedy.”

After handing over his common “let’s get after it,” Cuomo confident audience that he used to be feeling smartly sufficient to host his display, however added, “You don’t want this.”

An interview with Dr. Sanjay Gupta was an impromptu clinical session because the CNN physician informed Cuomo, “I know you are saying you feel OK, but you look a little under the weather and I’m sorry, brother, I know you well and I’m sorry that you are feeling that way.”

“Well, I probably don’t look great because I have coronavirus,” Cuomo answered, calling himself a “fighter” in comparison to others who’re “so much more vulnerable.”

The two males chatted for a couple of moments in regards to the Trump management’s evolving reaction to the disaster, however quickly the dialog got here again round to Cuomo’s well being. After the host discussed a “tightness in his chest,” Gupta mentioned, “We don’t have to do it right now, but I’m going to call you and ask you more about that.”

“Tightness in the chest, pressure in the chest, especially if it’s getting worse, those are things I worry about,” the physician added.