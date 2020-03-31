Will There Be Another Season of the ABC Show?

The Good Doctor’s present season involves an finish on March 30, with one forged member hinted to die in the 2nd section of the season’s climactic two-parter. Things may well be over for one personality, however the display is about to proceed, with ABC renewing the sequence for Season four in February 2020.

In a commentary, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke mentioned: “The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity. David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

Sony Pictures Television co-president Jason Clodfelter added: “We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing The Good Doctor to television at the exact right moment; the show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now.”

‘The Good Doctor’ starring Freddie Highmore has been renewed for Season four by way of ABC

ABC

The earlier seasons have all aired on the penultimate Monday of September in 2017, 18 and 19 respectively. As such, all going neatly, the unlock date of The Good Doctor Season four will probably be Monday, September 21 on ABC.

Of route, all isn’t neatly in the global of tv presently, with productions in Vancouver (the place The Good Doctor motion pictures) postponed because of the present coronavirus pandemic. Production on Season 3 of the display started on June 19, 2019, with the first episode airing on September 23. As such, the display will most likely wish to get started capturing in June or July if the display will go back in its standard September time slot.

So a long way, there is not any indication of when manufacturing will be capable to resume in Canada. A bunch of giant presentations filmed in Vancouver have lately needed to pause manufacturing because of the virus. Among the presentations that experience close up store are Riverdale, Apple TV+’s See and the TV adaptation of Snowpiercer.

However, many presentations are nonetheless working writers rooms remotely all the way through the outbreak, which means that The Good Doctor’s scripts may just nonetheless be written in the hiatus between seasons, with manufacturing in a position to renew once studios in Vancouver reopen, which means that fanatics may just nonetheless get the first episodes of The Good Doctor by way of the finish of 2020.

The Good Doctor Season four is coming quickly to ABC