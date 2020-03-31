Who Is Mark Meadows? GOP Congressman Officially Resigns to Become White House Chief of Staff

Republican North Carolina Representative Mark Meadows tendered his resignation from Congress Monday so as to turn out to be the brand new White House Chief of Staff.

Meadows replaces performing Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney who will turn out to be the U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland.

“Serving the people of North Carolina’s eleventh congressional district for these last seven years has been the honor of my life,” Meadows wrote Monday in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “I will forever be grateful for the opportunity.”

“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff,” President Donald Trump tweeted in March. “I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one….”

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

Meadows served just about 4 phrases as a North Carolina consultant. According to Meadows’ web page, he “has been a known champion for fiscal responsibility, accountable government, pro-growth economic policies, pro-family and pro-life initiatives, and a strong military.”

In a remark despatched to Newsweek, North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley mentioned, “Mark Meadows has been a conservative force during his tenure in the United States House of Representatives, where he has fought every day for his constituents.”

“On behalf of the entire North Carolina Republican Party, I would like to congratulate Mark on his new position in the Trump Administration and to thank him for his service to the 11th District and North Carolina,” Whatley persisted.

Meadows is one of the founders of the House Freedom Caucus, a gaggle of staunch Republicans inside the House of Representatives recently chaired by means of Arizona Representative Andy Biggs.

When Trump close down parts of the government in 2019 throughout partisan squabbling over the investment for the wall between the usand Mexico, Meadows stood firmly at the president’s facet.

“We are going to back up the president,” Meadows informed the House in December 2019. “If he vetoes this bill, we will be there. But, more importantly, the American people will be there. They will be there to support him. Let’s build the wall and make sure that we do our job in Congress.”

That shutdown ended after 3 weeks, with resolutions signed proceeding to fund the federal government whilst no longer leaving Trump with the cash for border safety he had asked.

Meadows was once additionally phase of the “birther” motion, which doubted the veracity of President Barack Obama’s U.S. citizenship. In June 2012, Meadows informed attendees on the Blue Ridge Tea Party Patriots Congressional Candidate Forum that he would “send [Obama] back home to Kenya or wherever it is. We’ll send him back home.”

In December, Meadows introduced he would no longer search reelection to Congress. “I’m going to be working closer with the president, not less so,” Meadows informed Roll Call on the time. “Without getting into any specifics, I’ve had ongoing conversations with the president about helping with his team in a closer environment. And I felt like it would be disingenuous to file and then resign at some point in the future and leave my district searching for a nominee.”