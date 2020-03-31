What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2020? It’s Last Call for All of These Titles
For weeks you could have added motion pictures and TV displays on your “My List” segment on Netflix, and for weeks all the ones displays and flicks have sat there, ready for you to in the end press play.
Well, you might in the end wish to cross forward and watch some of them when you nonetheless can, as a result of a number of titles are getting the boot from Netflix on the finish of April.
Dozens of horror flicks shall be got rid of from the platform subsequent month, together with classics like Rosemary’s Baby and ’90s slashers like Scream 2 and Scream 3. (Thankfully, Netflix is giving audience a bit bit extra time to observe the primary Scream film.) Freddy and Jason are on their approach out, too: The 21st-century reboots of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th are each exiting Netflix.
Other notables announcing sayonara come with GoodFellas, The Longest Yard, Dirty Harry, Driving Miss Daisy, Crash, Blade Runner, The Shawshank Redemption and all seven(!) Police Academy movies.
There’s no longer a lot time ahead of titles get started disappearing from the streaming platform, both. Movies and displays shall be lifted from Netflix sporadically right through the month, starting on April 4.
See the total listing of the entirety that is leaving Netflix in April beneath.
In this photograph representation, the Netflix media carrier supplier’s brand is displayed at the display screen of an iPhone in entrance of a tv display screen on March 28, 2020, in Paris, France. Netflix will take away a host of titles from the platform starting on April 4, 2020.
Chesnot/Getty Images
April 4
American Odyssey, Season 1
April 8
Movie 43
April 15
21 & Over
April 16
Lost Girl, Seasons 1 thru 5
April 17
Big Fat Liar
April 19
The Longest Yard
April 24
The Ugly Truth
April 29
National Treasure
April 30
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in CoachingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit