What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2020? It’s Last Call for All of These Titles

For weeks you could have added motion pictures and TV displays on your “My List” segment on Netflix, and for weeks all the ones displays and flicks have sat there, ready for you to in the end press play.

Well, you might in the end wish to cross forward and watch some of them when you nonetheless can, as a result of a number of titles are getting the boot from Netflix on the finish of April.

Dozens of horror flicks shall be got rid of from the platform subsequent month, together with classics like Rosemary’s Baby and ’90s slashers like Scream 2 and Scream 3. (Thankfully, Netflix is giving audience a bit bit extra time to observe the primary Scream film.) Freddy and Jason are on their approach out, too: The 21st-century reboots of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th are each exiting Netflix.

Other notables announcing sayonara come with GoodFellas, The Longest Yard, Dirty Harry, Driving Miss Daisy, Crash, Blade Runner, The Shawshank Redemption and all seven(!) Police Academy movies.

There’s no longer a lot time ahead of titles get started disappearing from the streaming platform, both. Movies and displays shall be lifted from Netflix sporadically right through the month, starting on April 4.

See the total listing of the entirety that is leaving Netflix in April beneath.

In this photograph representation, the Netflix media carrier supplier’s brand is displayed at the display screen of an iPhone in entrance of a tv display screen on March 28, 2020, in Paris, France. Netflix will take away a host of titles from the platform starting on April 4, 2020.

Chesnot/Getty Images

April 4

American Odyssey, Season 1

April 8

Movie 43

April 15

21 & Over

April 16

Lost Girl, Seasons 1 thru 5

April 17

Big Fat Liar

April 19

The Longest Yard

April 24

The Ugly Truth

April 29

National Treasure

April 30

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in CoachingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit