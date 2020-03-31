World 

Trump Is ‘Eroding Truth,’ and CNN’s Jim Acosta Plays Into His Hands, Says ABC’s Jon Karl

It was once all in an afternoon’s paintings throughout considered one of Donald Trump’s in most cases self-flattering, duplicitous and peevish coronavirus briefings when ABC News leader White House correspondent Jonathan Karl pressed him final Friday in regards to the availability of ventilators for COVID-19 sufferers, and the president answered with schoolyard insults.

“Look, look, don’t be a cutie-pie, OK?” Trump weirdly admonished Karl after he attempted to pin the president down with the query, “So everybody who needs [one] will be able to get a ventilator?”

Trump angrily endured: “Nobody has ever done what we have done. Nobody has done anything like we have been able to do and everything I took over was a mess… So I wouldn’t tell me what you are telling—you know, like being a wise guy.”

