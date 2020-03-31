





A VINCENT van Gogh painting was once stolen the previous day from a museum closed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The 1884 paintings, Spring Garden, was once taken within the early hours after thieves smashed open a pitcher door to get into the Singer Laren museum within the Netherlands.



Vincent van Gogh's Spring Garden was once stolen from a Netherlands museum closed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Police rushed there after an alarm went off however the raiders had fled.

Museum bosses mentioned they have been “angry, shocked, sad”.

Singer Laren museum director Jan Rudolph de Lorm added: “This gorgeous and transferring painting through considered one of our best artists stolen – got rid of from the neighborhood.

“It is very bad for the Groninger Museum, it is very bad for the Singer, but it is terrible for us all because art exists to be seen and shared by us, the community, to enjoy to draw inspiration from and to draw comfort from, especially in these difficult times.”

The worth of the painting, which was once on mortgage from every other Dutch museum, the Groninger, was once no longer in an instant identified.

A group together with forensics and artwork robbery mavens are learning video pictures and wondering neighbours.

In 2007 thieves stole seven works from the museum’s sculpture lawn, together with a bronze forged of The Thinker through Auguste Rodin.

It was once recovered a couple of days later however was once lacking a leg.



The 1884 painting was once stolen from the Singer Laren museum after thieves smashed open a pitcher door to get in





